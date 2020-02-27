×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India secures semifinal spot at Women's Twenty20 World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 17:26 IST
AP Image

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — India secured the first of the semifinal spots at the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup after holding off New Zealand for a three-run win at the Junction Oval on Thursday to improve to 3-0 in the group stage.

The 16-year-old opener Shafali Verma scored 46 from 34 balls to guide India to 133-8, a target usually well within reach of a New Zealand lineup that hadn’t failed to chase a sub-140 total in the T20 format in more than six years.

But with Sophie Devine (14), Rachel Priest (12) and Suzie Bates (6) all out by the ninth over, New Zealand slipped to 34-3 and just fell short in the chase, finishing 130-6 despite a late 34 from 19 balls from 19-year-old Amelia Kerr, who earlier took two wickets.

India opened the tournament with a 17-run win over defending champion Australia at the Sydney Showground Stadium last Friday and followed up with an 18-run win over Bangladesh. It has one more group game against Sri Lanka on Saturday before the semifinals, which are scheduled for March 5.

India has never won the women's T20 World Cup. The Australians have won four of the previous six editions, with England winning the inaugural event in 2009 and West Indies winning in 2018.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 17:26 IST
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 9 | Today
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
AUS 193/5 (20.0 ov)
RSA 96/10 (15.3 ov)
Australia won by 97 runs
AUS VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
SL 345/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 184/10 (39.1 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 161 runs
SL VS WI live score
Only Test | Sat, 22 Feb
ZIM 265/10 & 189/10
BAN 560/6
Bangladesh won by an innings and 106 runs
ZIM VS BAN live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb, 09:30 AM
India Women
Sri Lanka Women
IND-W VS SLW preview
1st ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
Australia
RSA VS AUS preview
1st ODI | Sun, 01 Mar, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us