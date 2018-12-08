×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India slightly ahead despite Rahul's dismissal, lead by 101 runs

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    08 Dec 2018, 11:56 IST

Adelaide, Dec 8 (PTI) India extended their lead to 101 runs even as K L Rahul got out after doing all the hard work in the opening Test against Australia here Saturday.

Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rahul (44) before tea on he third day as India reached 86 for two in 29 overs.

At the break, Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 11 runs, while Virat Kohli was on 2.

Rain further caused delays post lunch and another 23 minutes were lost before play could finally get underway, with 61 overs remaining for the day.

As opposed to the first innings, Rahul and Murali Vijay (18) were more careful and negotiated the Australian pace battery without much discomfort. They left well and looked to cut out any high-risk shots as India were placed at 19 for no loss in 10 overs.

Suddenly, Rahul cut loose and smacked Pat Cummins (0-22) all over the park as the score sped to 35 for no loss in the next two overs. His attacking display gave India the impetus as 50 came up in the 15th over.

Vijay was the first to go, out driving again, and caught at second slip off Hazelwood. It fizzled out the Indian momentum, even as Rahul continued playing his shots.

Pujara survived a scare in the 24th over, using DRS to overturn a caught-behind decision off Nathan Lyon (0-24). But two balls later, Australia's desperation for a wicket paid off as Rahul edged behind off Hazlewood.

Kohli walked out to boos from the Australian fans but made sure there was no further loss until tea as India's lead crossed 100.

Earlier, rain hampered play as India took a 15-run lead in the first innings after Australia were bowled out for 235 in reply to the visitors' 250.

Advertisement

Inclement weather first delayed play by 45 minutes in the morning session, and then there were two more delays in the first session before lunch was taken.

During the first 20 minutes of play, starting from overnight 191 for seven, Australia crossed 200 in the 91st over but India managed to sneak in a breakthrough before rain came again. Mitchell Starc (15) was caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah (3-47) as covers came on.

Play was held up for 55 minutes thereafter, and the number of overs for the day were reduced to 79. On resumption, the remaining one-hour session was cut short again after 40 minutes but this time India made good used of the overs.

Both Bumrah and Ishant Sharma (2-47) were guilty of bowling shorter to the tail-enders, and it didn't change this morning either. Nathan Lyon (24 not out) made good use of this, hitting two fours and a six, as he put on 31 runs for the ninth wicket with Travis Head (72).

Head's immaculate knock came to an end when he edged Mohammed Shami (2-58) behind, and the very next ball, the pacer finished things off with Josh Hazlewood out caught similarly for a first-ball duck.

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant finished with six catches, while Head faced 167 deliveries in all, inclusive of six fours.

Australia were happier of the two sides having added 44 runs in just 10.4 overs of play. In their bid to get the lower order out quickly, India were guilty of leaking easy runs.

On day one, Cheteshwar Pujara's 16th Test century saved India the blushes. The Indian bowling then attack worked hard to restrict Australia with Head the only one to cross the 50-mark

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
India 101 runs ahead at tea vs Australia on 3rd day
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Adelaide Tests between India and Australia
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rohit Sharma’s dismissal in...
RELATED STORY
5 instances where most runs in an innings was by a...
RELATED STORY
5 times India won an overseas Test despite conceding the...
RELATED STORY
Gautam Gambhir retires: 4 best innings played by him...
RELATED STORY
12 Test-playing nations and the highest individual score...
RELATED STORY
Shaun Marsh shines ahead of first Test against India
RELATED STORY
3 classic T20 chases by Virat Kohli against Australia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
IND 250/10 & 108/2 (42.5 ov)
AUS 235/10
LIVE
Day 3 | India lead Australia by 123 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
3rd Test | Mon, 03 Dec
NZ 274/10 & 353/7
PAK 348/10 & 156/10
New Zealand win by 123 runs
NZ VS PAK live score
| 10:00 PM
SL 210/9
NZXI 67/4 (31.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: New Zealand XI trail Sri Lanka by 143 runs with 6 wickets remaining
SL VS NZXI live score
| Today
PRS-W 103/8 (20.0 ov)
BRH-W 104/3 (12.5 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women win by 7 wickets
PRS-W VS BRH-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us