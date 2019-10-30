India to play first day-night Test match in November

Eden Gardens will host the day-night Test.

India will play their first day-night Test against Bangladesh in a historic clash in Kolkata in November.

An announcement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed that the second match between the sides, scheduled for November 22-26, will be played under lights.

India's first pink-ball match comes four years after Australia and New Zealand played the maiden day-night Test in Adelaide.

"I'm pleased to announce that our long-term partner, the BCB, has graciously agreed to play a day-night Test match," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said.

"This is the beginning of something special in Indian cricket ... for me, as [a] former captain of India and as the current president of the BCCI, Test cricket is of utmost priority and we, at the BCCI, will leave no stone unturned to bring this format back to its feet.

"In this effort of ours, day-night Test cricket is a huge step forward and we believe it will bring back the crowd into stadiums and [bring] a whole lot of young children to the sport.

"I am extremely honoured that the Eden Gardens will host the inaugural day-night Test match ... I thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board president Mr Nazmul Hassan and his team for accepting our request on such a short notice."

Hassan said that the BCB and BCCI "share a very long history of support, co-operation and friendship".

The Test will follow the series opener in Indore that begins on November 14.

Bangladesh's tour of India will begin with Twenty20 clashes in Delhi, Rajkot and Nagpur on November 3, 7 and 10 respectively.

Day-night Test cricket has been only played in Australia, United Arab Emirates, England, South Africa, New Zealand and the West Indies.