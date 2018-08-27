Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ireland fail to snap poor form against Afghanistan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    27 Aug 2018, 23:06 IST
rankin - CROPPED
Ireland's Boyd Rankin.

Ireland failed to bounce back from their Twenty20 defeats to Afghanistan as they lost the opening one-day international between the sides.

Afghanistan were 2-0 winners in a curtailed T20 series and carried their momentum into Monday's 50-over clash in Belfast, prevailing by 29 runs despite Ireland captain William Porterfield's assurances that his side would be "more confident" in this format.

Gulbadin Naib (64) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (54) led the way as the tourists reached 227-9, with Ireland left relying largely on the efforts of Tim Murtagh (4-31) and Boyd Rankin (3-44).

The home side then fell well short of the run rate required to chase down the visitors and were ultimately bowled out for 198 with nine balls remaining.

Andy Balbirnie (55) was Ireland's most potent threat with the bat, but his team-mates failed to match his level of scoring and back-to-back wickets from Rashid Khan put the match to bed.

Two more ODIs follow at Stormont on Wednesday and Friday, with Ireland needing to win the next to stand a chance of salvaging a series victory.

Omnisport
NEWS
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Second T20I: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
5 key players for Afghanistan in Afghanistan tour of...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland, First T20I : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland, Third T20I : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Ireland vs Afhghanistan, First ODI : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why Afghanistan might surprise everyone
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan and Ireland: New entrants with two different...
RELATED STORY
How Afghanistan can get better at Test cricket
RELATED STORY
India vs Afghanistan: Why Afghanistan spinners performed...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan ready for maiden test against top-ranked India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Yesterday
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IRE 198/10 (48.3 ov)
Afghanistan win by 29 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
IND-A 157/10 (37.3 ov)
RSA-A 159/6 (37.4 ov)
South Africa A win by 4 wickets
IND-A VS RSA-A live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
INB 276/6 (50.0 ov)
AUA 248/5 (40.0 ov)
Australia A win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
INB VS AUA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us