Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

JSW Group launches Inspire Institute of Sport Vijayanagar

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
66   //    15 Aug 2018, 13:33 IST

Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Aug 15 (PTI) The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), claiming to be India's first privately-funded High Performance Training Institute, was today inaugurated in the presence of Olympic gold medallists Balbir Singh Sr. and Abhinav Bindra here.

Spread over 42 acres, the Institute aims to provide a world class training centre which can provide Indian athletes access to the most advanced infrastructure, coaching and sports science within the country. It is an initiative led by the JSW Group.

The Training Centre will house 300 athletes across five Olympic disciplines of Boxing, Judo, Wrestling, Athletics and Swimming. Scouted athletes from across India will be offered full scholarships to train in a completely residential facility in Vijayanagar with access to world class infrastructure, coaching, sports science support and formal education.

IIS has been recognized by the Sports Authority of India as a Khelo India-accredited development center for wrestling and boxing. The initiative, is also supported by CSR funding from a slew of Indian and international corporates, a release said.

Besides Balbir Singh Sr. and Bindra, others who were present at the inauguration ceremony included tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, shooter Anjali Bhagwat and officials of the Sports Authority of India and JSW Group.

Parth Jindal, Founder-IIS, said, "The Inspire Institute of Sport is not just another institute; it is a movement. It has been built for India, by Indians, to help athletes make a mark at the global stage.

"Our vision is for IIS to be the destination of choice for every Indian athlete who dreams of Olympic success. Through the Institute, we want to create an environment where no talented athlete is deprived of success because of a lack of resources, infrastructure or training support

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sandpaper Gate Aftermath: An impulsive move, or an act to...
RELATED STORY
From Brash to Baz: Why Brendon McCullum deserved ICC CWC...
RELATED STORY
My action has helped me, but it's not the reason for my...
RELATED STORY
10 legends who are not a part of the Lord's Honours Board 
RELATED STORY
Unbeatable T20I XI of all time
RELATED STORY
TNPL 2018: Team of the Tournament
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar's contributions to Indian Cricket apart...
RELATED STORY
Not so gentlemanly: When bowlers 'crossed the line' to...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan - a journey that has defied all odds
RELATED STORY
Lord's Test: Ignominy Blown Out Of Proportions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us