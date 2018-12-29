×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jurgensen hails bowling effort as Black Caps close in on victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    29 Dec 2018, 14:17 IST
NeilWagner - Cropped
Neil Wagner celebrates a wicket on day four in Christchurch

New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen paid tribute to the seam attack as the Black Caps grafted their way towards a series win over Sri Lanka.

On an increasingly docile Christchurch pitch, the home side reduced the tourists to 231-6 by stumps on day four of the second Test having set Sri Lanka an all-but impossible 660 to win.

Neil Wagner did the bulk of the damage on Saturday, taking three of the four wickets to fall as the hosts were held up by half-centuries from Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis.

Angelo Mathews retiring hurt with a hamstring problem means New Zealand may only need three wickets to secure a 1-0 series victory on day five, and Jurgensen was quick to laud the pace bowlers for their collective efforts.

"It's awesome, because I think the bowlers actually bounce off each other," he said. "They all get on with each other - they're really good mates.

"You've got the two left-handers in Neil and Trent Boult, and then you've got Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme, when there's a bit more on offer in terms of seam and swing.

"You've got those four guys - two lefties and two righties. Neil's ability to bowl those bouncers, it just adds another string in the bow for the group.

"One of the big things with our bowling is we want to bowl in partnerships and put pressure on from both ends. I think that's what we did in the first innings and that's we needed all our bowlers to do in the second.

Advertisement

"I think that [fitness] is what I've been really impressed with our bowling group - it's our fifth Test in six and a half or seven weeks, and it's a testament to their fitness during the winter, how hard they've worked, to still keep trucking in.

"Neil just provides that extra punch that we need, particularly at the back end of the game, and you saw another example of that today. He's been doing it for a while now for us."

Omnisport
NEWS
Black Caps tried everything - Williamson
RELATED STORY
3 Best ODI bowling figures in a losing cause
RELATED STORY
Latham, Nicholls hundreds put Black Caps in complete control
RELATED STORY
Somerville makes early impression as Black Caps battle...
RELATED STORY
Boult hat-trick leads Black Caps to comprehensive win
RELATED STORY
Hafeez stars as Pakistan edge out Black Caps
RELATED STORY
Williamson steadies Black Caps after Boult heroics
RELATED STORY
Black Caps strike back after Azhar and Shafiq centuries
RELATED STORY
Southee stars as wickets tumble in Christchurch
RELATED STORY
From 50-0 to 90 all out! Black Caps crumble in Dubai
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us