Kallis appointed South Africa batting consultant

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis will again link up with Mark Boucher after being named as a batting consultant for South Africa ahead of their home series against England.

Cricket South Africa announced the appointment of the former all-rounder, one of the greatest players in Proteas history, on Wednesday, eight days before the first Test with England in Centurion.

Kallis is the latest ex-South Africa star to take up a non-playing role with his country in recent days. Graeme Smith took over as interim director of cricket last week and swiftly appointed Boucher as head coach.

Now 44, Kallis played 519 international matches in a glittering career.

#BreakingNews Former Standard Bank Proteas all-rounder, @jacqueskallis75 has been named as the team’s batting consultant for the duration of the summer. He will join the squad for their camp starting in Pretoria today (Wednesday). #Thread#ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/aHOnlovt1c — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 18, 2019

He is the third-highest run-scorer in Test history behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting, having amassed 13,289 runs at a spectacular average of 55.37.

Kallis also claimed 292 Test wickets, as well as contributing 12,245 limited-overs runs and 285 wickets for the Proteas.