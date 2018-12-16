×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Latham ton puts New Zealand in charge of first Sri Lanka Test

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    16 Dec 2018, 14:21 IST

Wellington, Dec 16 (AFP) Opener Tom Latham's unbeaten century put New Zealand in charge of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Wellington on Sunday, as the Black Caps raced past the tourists' first-innings total and looked to build an imposing lead.

Latham was 121 not out at stumps on day two with New Zealand cruising at 311 for two in reply to Sri Lanka's modest 282.

It was a frustrating day for Sri Lanka's bowlers on a Basin Reserve pitch that transformed into a batters' paradise after wreaking havoc during the tourists' innings on day one.

lack Caps skipper Kane Williamson narrowly missed out on his own century, falling for 91, and all New Zealand's batsmen got good starts, with Jeet Raval making 43 and Ross Taylor not out on 50.

While he Sri Lanka attack worked hard, they could not build pressure and the two New Zealand wickets that fell were the result of rash shots from Raval and Williamson. That was not an issue for Latham, who meticulously crafted his seventh Test century from 219 balls and never looked rattled at the crease.

He combined with Williamson for a 162-run partnership, laying the foundation for a huge total from a line-up that has eight wickets in hand and has plenty of batting to come.

Coach Gary Stead New Zealand would look to turn the screws on day three.

"Hopefully we can bat for a big chunk of tomorrow and we'll just bat once in the game, that's the plan," he said.

"We'll try and make the most of these conditions as long as we can, then we'll see where we get to tomorrow afternoon and maybe have a wee bowl at them.

"There's a lot of game to be played before then." Despite failing to reach triple figures, Williamson still has a remarkable record against Sri Lanka, with three centuries in seven Tests against them.

Advertisement

That includes an unbeaten 242 at Wellington's Basin Reserve in 2015. Sri Lanka will be hoping for a dramatic New Zealand collapse on day three to salvage any hopes of a win.

Earlier, they added just seven to their overnight total before Tim Southee coaxed an inside edge off Kumara to claim a six-wicket innings haul.

Kumara's departure for a duck left Dickwella stranded on 80 not out after he led a rearguard action for Sri Lanka.

Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne were the only other batsmen to offer any meaningful resistance, notching 83 and 79 respectively and forging a 133-run partnership.

Sri Lanka, ranked sixth in the world, have lost their last five Tests against New Zealand and suffered a 3-0 home Test series whitewash against England last month.

They have faced upheaval in their coaching and selection ranks in recent weeks and arrived in New Zealand low on confidence.

In contrast, the fourth-ranked Black Caps entered the two-match contest buoyed by their first away Test series win over Pakistan in 49 years

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Latham century puts New Zealand in commanding position
RELATED STORY
New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 1st test vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
New Zealand 311-2 at stumps on day 2, 1st test vs. Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka tour to New Zealand will be a real test of...
RELATED STORY
Malinga to captain Sri Lanka in New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka 275-9 at stumps on day 1, 1st test vs New Zealand
RELATED STORY
Black Caps include Patel for Sri Lanka Tests
RELATED STORY
Top 5 run-getters in India-Sri Lanka Test encounters
RELATED STORY
Top 10 New Zealand ODI openers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 worst defeats for Sri Lanka in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
AUS 326/10 & 126/4 (45.1 ov)
IND 283/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Australia lead India by 169 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10
NZ 311/2 (84.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: New Zealand lead Sri Lanka by 29 runs with 8 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
| Today
BRH-W 174/8 (20.0 ov)
MLR-W 153/7 (20.0 ov)
Brisbane Heat Women win by 21 runs
BRH-W VS MLR-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us