Lynn to undergo shoulder surgery

Chris Lynn is confident that he will be fit for the start of the Big Bash League as he prepares to undergo a shoulder operation.

by Omnisport News 23 Jul 2017, 21:11 IST

Australia batsman Chris Lynn

Australia batsman Chris Lynn faces a lengthy absence after booking in for shoulder surgery.

Lynn will miss out on Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League paydays after an operation on his troublesome left shoulder next week.

The procedure will also rule the big-hitting Queenslander out of his country's proposed one-day matches in India in September and October, but the 27-year-old is looking at the bigger picture.

"I have been battling through each tournament and umming and ahing at training but the time has come to get it done,'' Lynn told the Courier Mail.

"I was getting sorer and sorer after training. I am pretty confident I will be back for the Big Bash.

"I was supposed to play in the Caribbean Premier League on Wednesday so I have had to give them the bad news. I will cost myself a bit [having to sacrifice the T20 contracts], but physically and mentally it will mean a lot to get it done."

He added: "They are pretty confident they can get it right but there is obviously no certainty.

"If you hurt something once you are never going to be 100 per cent but I would like to be somewhere near 100 per cent. Right now it is about 50 per cent and declining. If I can get it up to around 90 per cent I would be real happy with that.

"It is so frustrating. You get a roll on but it ends up being two steps forward and three steps back. It is a big decision but the right decision."