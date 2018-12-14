×
Malinga back as Sri Lanka ODI, T20 skipper

PTI
NEWS
News
14 Dec 2018, 18:12 IST

Colombo, Dec 14 (AFP) Sri Lanka Friday brought back Lasith Malinga after a long hiatus as captain of its limited-over squads to lead the national team against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 35-year-old right-arm fast bowler was named skipper of a 17-man squad for three one-day internationals and one T20 starting January 3.

Malinga led Sri Lanka to the T20 World Cup in 2014. But since captaining Sri Lanka against the UAE in February 2016, he has not led the national team.

He had lost his captaincy as well as his place in the team after recurring injuries which forced him to sit out many tournaments.

However, he captained an ODI match against India in August last year.

The latest squad for the shorter forms of the game was ratified by President Maithripala Sirisena in the absence of a sports minister, the cricket board said.

Sri Lanka is effectively without a government since a disputed cabinet appointed by Sirisena was defeated in a no-confidence motion last month.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (Captain), Niroshan Dickwella (V.Captain), Angelo Mathews, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Kusal Mendis,Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
