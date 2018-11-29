×
Manav Thakkar shines in Portugal Open TT

29 Nov 2018, 16:57 IST

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Top-seeded Manav Thakkar clinched the singles and doubles titles at the Portugal Junior and Cadet Open in Guimaraes.

Manav defeated compatriot Jeet Chandra in a singles match which went down to the wire. He won 11-5, 7-11, 10-12, 11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 11-9 on Wednesday night.

He had beaten fifth-seed Italian John Oyebode 11-9, 11-6, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5 in the pre-quarterfinals, Portugal's Goncalo Gomez 11-5, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4 in the quarterfinals and third-seeded Indian Snehit 11-8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 7-11, 6-11, 11-4 in the semifinals.

Manav partnered with Manush Shah to win the doubles title, as the top Indian pair overcame a stiff challenge from compatriots, second seeds Jeet Chandra and Snehit Suravajjula before winning 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 7-11, 11-6.

Jeet also put up a fine effort throughout the tournament as he beat Italy's Andrea Puppo 8-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-7, 13-11, 11-8 in the pre-quarters and then Chinese Tao Yuchang 11-5, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10, 11-7 before defeating Spaniard Marc Gutierrez 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5 in the semifinals.

The other successful Indians included Selenadeepthi Selvakumar and Swastika Ghosh who won a bronze medal each in the junior girls singles after failing to go past the semifinal hurdles.

Top-seeded Indian Selenadeepthi lost her match to local favourite Liu Yangzi 8-11, 16-18, 8-11, 3-11 while China's Qin Xiaoce beat Swastika 13-11, 11-3, 11-6, 12-10.

Earlier, the Chennai girl, pairing up with Italian Marie Chapet, lost their semifinals in junior girls doubles to third-seeded Portugal duo of Raquel Martins and Celia Silva 7-11, 6-11, 9-11 to settle for bronze medals

