×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Markram out of England series due to fractured finger

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019 IST
AidenMarkram - Cropped
South Africa opener Aiden Markram

South Africa opener Aiden Markram will miss the rest of the Test series against England due to a fractured finger.

Markram requires surgery on his fourth left finger after suffering the injury on day two of the first Test in Centurion.

In a statement on Saturday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Markram would miss at least six weeks, with surgery scheduled for early next week.

"Aiden sustained a fracture affecting the distal joint of his left ring finger," CSA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said.

"After consulting with a number of hand specialists yesterday we arrived at a decision that the best outcome would be achieved through surgical reduction and fixation. This would mean him unfortunately missing the rest of the series against England.

"We feel for Aiden who worked extremely hard to come through his previous hand fracture sustained in India to be Test match ready."

Markram made 20 in the first innings and fell for two in the second as South Africa were reduced to 72-4, leading England by 175 runs in the opening Test of four.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test
RSA 284/10 & 84/4 (24.4 ov)
ENG 181/10
LIVE
Day 3 | South Africa lead England by 187 runs with 6 wickets remaining
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | 05:00 AM
AUS 467/10 & 137/4 (45.0 ov)
NZ 148/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead New Zealand by 456 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 14
SYT 18/0 (2.1 ov)
SYS
LIVE
Sydney Thunder won the toss and elected to bat.
SYT VS SYS live score
SOU 21/1 (4.0 ov)
INU
LIVE
India Under 19s won the toss and elected to bowl.
SOU VS INU live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
India A Women in Australia 2019
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us