×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mithali, Harmanpreet remain ODI and T20 captains; Veda Krishnamurthy dropped

PTI
NEWS
News
20   //    21 Dec 2018, 17:32 IST

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur were on Friday retained as captains for the Indian women's ODI and T20 team respectively while out-of-form Veda Krishnamurthy was dropped from both the squads picked for the New Zealand tour beginning next month.

India will play three ODIs in New Zealand beginning January 24 as part of the ICC Women's Championship before playing three T20 Internationals.

The New Zealand tour will be the team's first assignment after its controversial exit from the World T20 last month when it lost to England in the semi-finals. The 15-member squad for ODIs and T20s was announced a day after WV Raman was appointed as the head coach.

Gary Kirsten was ahead of Raman in the pecking order but the former India men's coach was not ready to give up on his role with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. The BCCI had invited fresh applications after Ramesh Powar's term ended on November 30, following the World T20 loss in which he and Harmanpreet had collectively decided to drop senior player Mithali for the all-important semifinal, triggering a massive controversy.

The women's team stood divided with Harmanpreet and her T20 deputy Smriti Mandhana backing Powar for an extension while Mithali was against such a move. However, both Harmanpreet and Mithali had agreed on sorting out their differences going forward.

While Mithali turned up for the selection committee meeting here on Friday, Harmanpreet, who is playing the Women's Big Bash in Australia, joined via Skype. Selection panel chief Hemlata Kala announced the squads in the presence of BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary.

Veda was dropped from both the teams following her lean run, Hemlata told PTI. Mona Meshram replaced Veda in the ODI squad while two changes were made in the squad that went to the West Indies for the World T20.

Shikha Pandey replaced injured pacer Pooja Vastrakar in the T20 squad while uncapped Priya Punia was picked in place of Veda.

ODI Squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Poonam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bist, Mansi Joshi, Dayalan Hemlatha, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey.

T20 Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Dayalan Hemlatha, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Tanya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bist, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Veda Krishnamurthy: 5 of her best international innings...
RELATED STORY
Mithali Raj dropped from playing XI against England
RELATED STORY
Analysing how Virat Kohli and Harmanpreet Kaur are...
RELATED STORY
Indian women’s team announced for ICC Women’s World T20...
RELATED STORY
2018 Women's World T20: Decoding India's 15-member squad
RELATED STORY
Criticism of Mithali Raj’s “slow batting” against Ireland...
RELATED STORY
India's cricketers have a real chance for glory at the...
RELATED STORY
Women's World T20 controversy: Mithali Raj's manager...
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for Women's World T20
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India will lift the ICC Women’s World T20
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
Match 3 | Today
SYT 181/5 (20.0 ov)
MLS 74/6 (8.0 ov)
Sydney Thunder win by 15 runs (DLS Method)
SYT VS MLS live score
3rd T20I | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Yesterday
BAN 211/4 (20.0 ov)
WIN 175/10 (19.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 36 runs
BAN VS WIN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us