Modest Watling revels in digging in to frustrate England

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23 Nov 2019, 14:42 IST
Watlingcropped
New Zealand wicketkeeper-batman BJ Watling

BJ Watling felt knowing his limitations was key to his success after the New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman frustrated England with an unbeaten century on day three of the first Test.

The Black Caps closed on 394-6 in reply to the tourists' 353 all out at Bay Oval on Saturday, Watling unbeaten on 119 after sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 119 with Colin de Grandhomme (65).

Watling punished Ben Stokes for putting down a regulation slip catch on 31 as England took just two wickets in the day at Mount Maunganui.

Mitchell Santner (31 not out) also provided support for the gritty Watling, who enjoyed digging in for an obdurate eighth century in the longest format.

"It felt great, obviously. I love scoring hundreds for New Zealand and I really enjoyed that one," said the 34-year-old.

"It was hard work and we had some tough periods but we got through. It was special to get over the line and to still be there tonight, which I targeted.

"I just think I'm very limited and I try to play how I know works best for me. I take a few shots away that some of the big boys do, and I definitely can't.

"I try to stick to a gameplan and hopefully it pays off."

Watling stressed the importance of keeping England in the field as long as possible to press home their advantage on day four.

"We're expecting the surface to keep playing a few more tricks over the next couple of days so it is important for us to try and build this lead a bit and put them under some pressure when they bat," Watling added.

"The least amount of runs we can chase the better. If we can get some partnerships going tomorrow there's every chance of a result our way."

Rory Burns left the field after splitting the webbing in his thumb, but is expected to open in England's second innings.

