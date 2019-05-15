×
Morgan: England's confidence growing ahead of World Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
245   //    15 May 2019, 05:22 IST
BairstowRoy - Cropped
England batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy

Eoin Morgan said wins like England's over Pakistan on Tuesday will boost his side's confidence ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

England completed their second highest successful one-day international run chase in a six-wicket victory in Bristol.

Set 359 for victory, Jonny Bairstow (128 off 93) and Jason Roy (76 off 55) guided England to their target with an incredible 31 balls to spare.

With the Cricket World Cup starting later this month, captain Morgan said such performances would only give England more belief.

"When guys perform like this it builds confidence within the changing room," he said.

"With regards to looking ahead, that is a really positive thing for our group."

Imam-ul-Haq's 151 had set Pakistan up in the third ODI, but Roy and Bairstow quickly took the game away from the tourists.

Bairstow, who hit 15 fours and five sixes, was happy with his innings, although he wanted more.

"I was really pleased with that hundred. Coming back into English conditions after playing in the IPL [Indian Premier League] was a big change and it's nice to hit the ground running," he said.

"It was frustrating to drag one on – I wanted to get a 170, 180, win the game and walk off that way."

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed lamented his side's bowling performance as they conceded eight runs per over to fall 2-0 behind in the five-match series.

"At halfway we spoke and were very confident, but our bowling was not up to the mark. I think they played better than us and that is why they won," he said.

"We have to improve our bowling in the next matches. Both openers have played well and again Asif Ali played really well for us. That is a good sign."

