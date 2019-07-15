Morgan hails 'superhuman' Stokes

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 28 // 15 Jul 2019, 04:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England all-rounder Ben Stokes

Eoin Morgan hailed Ben Stokes as "superhuman" after he inspired England to Cricket World Cup glory in an astonishing final against New Zealand at Lord's.

Stokes rescued the hosts with a mature innings of 84 not out, putting on 110 for the fifth wicket with Jos Buttler (59), as England reached 241 all out to force a Super Over after the Black Caps had posted 241-8.

All-rounder Stokes then struck eight of England's 15 runs in the Super Over and was rewarded when New Zealand matched England's tally, but were beaten having scored fewer boundaries.

England were crowned champions in the most dramatic fashion, Martin Guptill run out by a combination of Jason Roy and Buttler when going for a second run off the last ball of Jofra Archer's extra over.

Stokes was left shell-shocked after Carlos Brathwaite took him apart in the last over to win the 2016 World Twenty20 title in India, while just 11 months ago he was cleared of affray following an incident in Bristol.

The New Zealand-born 28-year-old was the hero on Sunday, and skipper Morgan saluted the former vice-captain, who scored over 400 runs in a glorious tournament.

That was just unreal

Who was your player of the match?

...and Super Over! #CWC19 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2019

Morgan said: "To come through it is extraordinary. He's almost superhuman. He has really carried the team and our batting line-up.

"I know Jos and his partnership was extraordinary, but to bat with the lower order the way he did I thought was incredible.



"The atmosphere, the emotion that was going through the whole game, he managed to deal with that in an extremely experienced manner. And obviously everybody watching at home will hopefully try and be the next Ben Stokes."

Advertisement

Morgan added: "I have said this a number of times about Ben, I think a lot of careers would have been ended after what happened in Kolkata. Ben on numerous occasions has stood up individually and in a unit for us.

"He leads the way in training, in any team meetings we have, and he's an incredible cricketer. And today he's had a huge day out and obviously we are thankful for that."