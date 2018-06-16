Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Morgan out as Australia bowl against England in 2nd ODI

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 16:33 IST
51

Cardiff (UK), June 16 (AFP) England lost captain Eoin Morgan shortly before the toss in the second one-day international against Australia in Cardiff on Saturday as the Middlesex batsman was ruled out with a back spasm.

Morgan's place in the side was taken by Sam Billings, with wicket-keeper Jos Buttler captaining the team as the 2019 World Cup hosts were forced into a late reshuffle after their three-wicket victory in the first of this five-match series at The Oval on Wednesday.

Australia captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine won the toss and opted to field in overcast conditions that promised to assist swing bowlers.

The world champions also made changes, with fast bowler Billy Stanlake ruled out with a left big toe injury.

Fellow quick Jhye Richardson, playing his second ODI, replaced Stanlake. Meanwhile Australia opted to play an extra batsman in D'Arcy Short, who was making his

ODI debut after appearing in five Twenty20 internationals, with medium-pacer Michael Neser left out.

Regular opener Aaron Finch was listed down the order, with Short set to open alongside Travis Head.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Australia: Travis Head, D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch, Tim Paine (capt/wkt), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Alex Wharf (ENG) TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

England v Australia 2nd ODI: 5 Battles to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
3 Masterstrokes from England in their win against Australia
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018, 1st ODI: Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England ODI Series: 5 key players for Australia
RELATED STORY
3 lessons for England after their loss to Scotland ahead...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why England can pip Australia in the ODI Series
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia: 5 players to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
5 best ODI matches between Australia and England
RELATED STORY
Australia and England to shake hands before ODI opener
RELATED STORY
Morgan encouraged by determined England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 110/4 (20.5 ov)
LIVE
Australia need 233 runs to win from 29.1 overs
ENG VS AUS live score
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test
SL 253/10
WIN 154/3 (57.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 3 | Lunch: Windies trail Sri Lanka by 99 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Match 3
IRE 205/5 (20.0 ov)
SCO
LIVE
Innings Over
IRE VS SCO live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us