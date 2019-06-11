Net bowler hit by Warner shot is walking again

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 43 // 11 Jun 2019, 03:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Warner in training for Australia

The net bowler hospitalised after being hit by a shot from Australia batsman David Warner has walked for the first time since the incident.

Local cricketer Jaykishan Plaha was helping Australia in the build-up to their Cricket World Cup clash with India at The Oval on Saturday when a drive from Warner hit him in the head.

The training session was delayed for approximately 20 minutes as the bowler was attended to by Australia's medical staff and paramedics, with the batsman showing visible signs of distress.

Captain Aaron Finch confirmed the man had been taken to hospital following the incident, describing Warner, 32, as "shaken up" after what had happened.

Fortunately, Cricket Australia later confirmed that the individual, who was monitored for signs of concussion, had been cleared of major damage by a CT scan.

And Plaha revealed on Monday that he had taken his first steps, thanking cricket supporters from all over the world for their messages of support.

As well as posting a picture of him smiling on Instagram, he wrote: "Finally got my first walk in - on the road to recovery.

"Glad to be recovering well so far. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, thank you for all the prayers around the world, means a lot to me."

Warner was playing in the match in which compatriot Phillip Hughes suffered a fatal blow to the head while batting in 2014.