New Zealand captain Williamson to miss third Test against Bangladesh

Omnisport
NEWS
News
117   //    15 Mar 2019, 06:37 IST
New Zealand KaneWilliamson - Cropped
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson

Captain Kane Williamson has been ruled out as New Zealand seek a series whitewash in the third Test against Bangladesh.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead confirmed a left pectoral injury will keep the 28-year-old sidelined as batsman Will Young was named for a Test debut at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Tim Southee will become the Kiwis' 30th Test captain, while wicketkeeper BJ Watling has been passed fit after recovering from a hamstring injury.

New Zealand clinched innings victories in both of the first two Tests, with Williamson becoming the nation's first batsman to reach 20 centuries and also their fastest to get to 6,000 runs during the opener in Hamilton.

Despite Williamson showing improvements since the second Test in Wellington, Stead has no intentions of risking his captain.

"Kane is obviously a really important player for us and with the nature of the injury we couldn't be sure he wouldn't aggravate it," said Stead.

"He's improving every day and will continue his rehabilitation as planned.

"Will has been waiting in the wings for a while now and he'll get a great opportunity batting at number three in a settled line-up."

