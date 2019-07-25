Nightwatchman Leach falls just short of maiden century
England's second-innings fightback came from an unlikely source as nightwatchman Jack Leach made 92 on day two of their Ashes warm-up Test against Ireland.
Having steadied the ship alongside Jason Roy (72) in the morning session, Leach - who became just the second man, after Harry Butt, in Test history to bat at number 11 and open on the same day on Wednesday - looked set to be making more history at Lord's as he edged towards a maiden century.
Somerset's Leach had made only two half-centuries at first-class level heading into this Test, averaging 10.97 across his career, with 66 against Lancashire in 2018 being his highest score.
After withstanding an early onslaught, the 28-year-old settled in sweltering conditions, and showed his quality with five boundaries from nine deliveries, including three in four off Boyd Rankin, with a thick edge down to third man bringing up his 50.
Wicket!— Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) July 25, 2019
Jack Leach's innings comes to an end as he edges Murtagh to Adair at second slip for 92.
Well batted sir
England 182-3#BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/2QfEbO3e31
It was fair from plain sailing for Leach, who was dropped by wicketkeeper Gary Wilson on 72 and was handed another reprieve when, after surpassing England's dismal first-innings haul of 85 with a sublime cover drive to take him onto 89 - his last of 16 boundaries - Mark Adair fumbled a catch at second slip.
But his fairytale stand finally came to an end three deliveries later - Adair holding on as Leach nicked Tim Murtagh's delivery in a carbon copy of the previous dropped chance - with England leading by 60 at the time.