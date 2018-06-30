No rift between banned stars Warner and Smith

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 75 // 30 Jun 2018, 21:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

David Warner (L) and Steve Smith (R)

David Warner denied there are any problems between himself and Steve Smith as the banned Australia stars returned to action.

Both Warner and Smith were suspended for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal during a Test with South Africa earlier this year, although they are available to play in competitions such as the Global T20 Canada.

The two players returned to action in Canada in recent days, but there had been rumours that the two had fallen out since the fiasco developed in Cape Town.

However, Warner says he has had "good and numerous chats" with former Test skipper Smith, banned for the same 12-month period, and denied their relationship was frosty.

"That's just what happens, you're always going to get that impression [of a rift]," Warner said after featuring in the Winnipeg Hawks' defeat of the Montreal Tigers.

"But we're good mates. If you're at the hotel, you will see us hanging out with each other.

"We haven't been able to catch up because he's been away, Cameron [Bancroft, also banned] has been in Perth and I've been doing my thing with my family at home."