×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nortje to miss Cricket World Cup, South Africa call up Morris

Omnisport
NEWS
News
83   //    07 May 2019, 17:40 IST
Anrich Nortje - cropped
South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje

South Africa bowler Anrich Nortje will miss the Cricket World Cup due to a fractured right thumb, with all-rounder Chris Morris called up as his replacement.

The Proteas revealed Nortje, who only made the first of his four one-day international appearances in March, suffered the injury in a net session in Port Elizabeth on Monday and required surgery that could keep him out for up to eight weeks.

With South Africa beginning their World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on June 2, Nortje has been withdrawn from the 15-man squad and replaced by Morris, who has not appeared in an ODI since February 2018.

It is a further setback to the country's bowling ranks, with Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn having left the Indian Premier League early due to respective back and shoulder problems.

On Morris, National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said: "Chris has always been in our plans and is our next best option with the ball.

"He has the pace and death-bowling skills which will be vital in the UK, and also gives us that depth as a deadly finisher with the bat. We have had concerns around his injuries and workload capabilities but this is an opportunity for him to make a mark on the biggest stage.

"Admittedly, the injuries ahead of the tournament have been frustrating but I continue to have confidence that the players we have selected will make the country proud."

Advertisement
Uncapped Markram, Nortje and Qeshile get Proteas T20 call
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Combined XI of players not selected for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Who will make it to South Africa's squad for the tournament?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa announce squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Analyzing South Africa's squad
RELATED STORY
Ngidi recalled by South Africa, Amla omitted from ODI squad
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 2nd T20I: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, 5th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2019, T20I Series: Preview, Squads, Schedule and More
RELATED STORY
South Africa v Sri Lanka 2019: ODI series analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Qualifier 1 | Today, 02:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Eliminator | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DC VS SRH preview
Match 2
WI 260/8 (49.4 ov)
BAN
LIVE
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat.
WI VS BAN live score
1st ODI | Tomorrow, 12:00 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
England in Ireland 2019
ODI World Cup
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us