Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test: Tim Paine calls for pink ball to be embraced after Australia hammer Pakistan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
02 Dec 2019, 17:54 IST

Australia celebrate against Pakistan
Australia celebrate against Pakistan

Tim Paine has called for an end to comparisons between the pink ball and its red counterpart in Test cricket, arguing the day-night format should be embraced for its entertainment value.

Paine saw his Australia side wrap up a 2-0 series win over Pakistan with a dominant victory at Adelaide Oval, the hosts triumphing by an innings and 48 runs.

Critics of the pink ball, including Australia paceman Mitchell Starc, which is used for day-night Tests argue it acts too similarly to a white one in limited-overs cricket.

But the huge attendances in Adelaide, who witnessed David Warner make a triple century, are proof the nuances of day-night cricket must be celebrated, according to Paine.

"I think what we want is people watching Test match cricket and I think the pink-ball day-night Test certainly makes that happen," said Australia's captain.

"It's bringing new people to the game. I think what we need to stop doing is trying to compare the pink ball to the red ball. It's not going to behave the same, it isn't the same ball. 

"From a players' point of view again, day-night Test cricket creates different challenges so the best players will again find way to succeed. And Mitchell Starc has done it. His record is unbelievably good with the pink ball.

"David Warner has just got a triple century. Marnus [Labuschagne] got a 100. All the good players still score runs and take wickets regardless of the colour I think it's just a slight shift in how we think about it. 

"It's not going to behave like a red ball, it's not going to behave like a white ball. It's going to behave like a pink ball. And at the moment it's relatively new and we're getting used to it. 

"It can be a challenging fielding at night and being in the slips but I don't think that's any different to a white ball sometimes either.

"It's just something players will adapt to and get better at but in terms of the product I think it's good to watch."

Tags:
Australia vs Pakistan 2019 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Tim Paine
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan in Australia 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 03 Nov
PAK 107/5 (15.0 ov)
AUS 41/0 (3.1 ov)
No Result
PAK VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Tue, 05 Nov
PAK 150/6 (20.0 ov)
AUS 151/3 (18.3 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
3rd T20I | Fri, 08 Nov
PAK 106/8 (20.0 ov)
AUS 109/0 (11.5 ov)
Australia won by 10 wickets
PAK VS AUS live score
1st Test | Thu, 21 Nov
PAK 240/10 & 335/10
AUS 580/10
Australia won by an innings and 5 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 29 Nov
AUS 589/3
PAK 302/10 & 239/10
Australia won by an innings and 48 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
