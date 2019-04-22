×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pakistan announce Shadab Khan treatment plans

Omnisport
NEWS
News
65   //    22 Apr 2019, 18:58 IST
ShadabKhan - cropped
Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan will visit a specialist in London on Thursday and Friday after a virus ruled him out of next month's limited-overs series against England. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday that Shadab would require treatment and rest for a minimum of four weeks after tests revealed an unspecified medical condition. 

Shadab, 20, will travel to England on Tuesday, with the aim of completing a full recovery before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup opener against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge. 

His team-mates will undertake their preparations on the field over the course of a T20 international and five one-day internationals against England between May 5 and May 19. 

Yasir Shah has been named as Shadab's replacement for the tour of England, although the latter is the only specialist spinner in Pakistan's provisional World Cup squad, which can be altered without seeking ICC permission up until May 23. 

"Our strategy will be to attack, we're going to look to take wickets and bowl sides out," head coach Micky Arthur told a news conference at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. 

"We've got it covered in all departments, we've got all the bases covered." 

Advertisement
Pakistan's Shadab Khan ruled out of England series
RELATED STORY
Shadab Khan ill, ruled out of England series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan call up Yasir with Shadab laid low by virus
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Pakistan Super League 2019 - Islamabad United team review
RELATED STORY
No place for Amir in Pakistan World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Pakistan announce 23 Probables for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Pakistan announce ODI squad for South Africa series
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Analyzing Pakistan's squad
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Pakistan won the 4th ODI against South Africa 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 40
RR 4/0 (0.2 ov)
DC
LIVE
Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl.
RR VS DC live score
Match 39 | Yesterday
RCB 161/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 160/8 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 1 run
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 41 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 38 | Yesterday
KKR 159/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 161/1 (15.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 9 wickets
KKR VS SRH live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us