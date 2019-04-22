Pakistan announce Shadab Khan treatment plans

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan

Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan will visit a specialist in London on Thursday and Friday after a virus ruled him out of next month's limited-overs series against England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday that Shadab would require treatment and rest for a minimum of four weeks after tests revealed an unspecified medical condition.

Shadab, 20, will travel to England on Tuesday, with the aim of completing a full recovery before Pakistan's Cricket World Cup opener against West Indies on May 31 at Trent Bridge.

His team-mates will undertake their preparations on the field over the course of a T20 international and five one-day internationals against England between May 5 and May 19.

Yasir Shah has been named as Shadab's replacement for the tour of England, although the latter is the only specialist spinner in Pakistan's provisional World Cup squad, which can be altered without seeking ICC permission up until May 23.

"Our strategy will be to attack, we're going to look to take wickets and bowl sides out," head coach Micky Arthur told a news conference at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

"We've got it covered in all departments, we've got all the bases covered."