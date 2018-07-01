Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pakistan ease past depleted Zimbabwe in T20 opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
428   //    01 Jul 2018, 18:38 IST

Fakhar Zaman - cropped
Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan breezed past a depleted Zimbabwe by 74 runs on Sunday in the first match of a tri-series also featuring Australia.

Zimbabwe's hopes of pulling off a shock in Harare appeared slim with key men Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine all absent.

And so it proved as Fakhar Zaman's 40-ball 61 helped Pakistan to a healthy total of 182-4, before the hosts were skittled for just 108 in response.

"The only bright point was winning the toss," said Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza.

Fakhar struck three fours and as many sixes before departing in the 15th over. At that point, Pakistan had only 120 on the board, but Shoaib Malik (37 not out) and Asif Ali (41no) raised the tempo in the closing overs, the latter hitting four maximums.

For his blazing innings (41 off 21 balls, 4s-1 & 6s-4) @AasifAli2018 is the Man of the Match. #ZIMvPAK #TriSeries pic.twitter.com/tetS6Uuivo
— PCB Official (@TheRealPCB) July 1, 2018

<script></script>

Solomon Mire (27) and debutant Tarisai Musakanda (43) were the only batsmen to offer any resistance in reply as Pakistan's bowlers shared the wickets around.

To add injury to insult for Zimbabwe, seamer Kyle Jarvis suffered a suspected broken thumb as he attempted a diving catch at long-on when Fakhar was on 58.

Tri-series in Zimbabwe 2018 Pakistan Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Fakhar Zaman
Pakistan beats Zimbabwe in tri-series opener
RELATED STORY
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan first T20I preview: Hosts up against...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Pakistan are the favorites to win the T20...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan name strong group for Zimbabwe tour
RELATED STORY
What Pakistan, Australia and Zimbabwe stand to gain from...
RELATED STORY
No fielding coach for Pakistan in Zimbabwe tour, Berry to...
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for from the tri-series in Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Globalizing Cricket through The T20 Format
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
5 most embarrassing defeats for Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Match 1 | Today
PAK 182/4 (20.0 ov)
ZIM 108/10 (17.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 74 runs
PAK VS ZIM live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
Match 3 | Tue, 03 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
Match 4 | Wed, 04 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Pakistan
ZIM VS PAK preview
Match 5 | Thu, 05 Jul, 08:00 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Fri, 06 Jul, 08:00 AM
Zimbabwe
Australia
ZIM VS AUS preview
Final | Sun, 08 Jul, 08:00 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us