Philander agrees Somerset Kolpak deal

Dec 28, 2019



South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has agreed terms to join Somerset on a Kolpak deal in 2020 after announcing his impending international retirement.

Philander this week revealed he will end his Proteas career after the current four-match Test series against England.

Somerset on Saturday confirmed the 34-year-old will ply his trade in England next year, subject to the deal being approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Philander is set to follow in the footsteps of several former South Africa team-mates – the latest of which was Hashim Amla, who is returning to Surrey next year.

"I'm really pleased to have agreed personal terms with Somerset. It's a great club and I really enjoyed my time there a few years ago," Philander, who represented the county previously in 2012, told Somerset's official website.

"I know that they won the 50-over cup last year and came close in the [County] Championship and hopefully I'll be able to help them to another successful year in 2020.

"Right now, I am 100 per cent focused on the series against England and then my focus will turn to my next chapter."

Philander was outstanding in England's first innings of the ongoing opening Test of the four-match series, taking 4-16 from 14.2 overs as the tourists were dismissed for only 181.