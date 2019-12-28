×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Philander agrees Somerset Kolpak deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 28, 2019
Dec 28, 2019 IST
vernonphilander - Cropped
Vernon Philander, who is to join Somerset

South Africa all-rounder Vernon Philander has agreed terms to join Somerset on a Kolpak deal in 2020 after announcing his impending international retirement.

Philander this week revealed he will end his Proteas career after the current four-match Test series against England.

Somerset on Saturday confirmed the 34-year-old will ply his trade in England next year, subject to the deal being approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Philander is set to follow in the footsteps of several former South Africa team-mates – the latest of which was Hashim Amla, who is returning to Surrey next year.

"I'm really pleased to have agreed personal terms with Somerset. It's a great club and I really enjoyed my time there a few years ago," Philander, who represented the county previously in 2012, told Somerset's official website.

"I know that they won the 50-over cup last year and came close in the [County] Championship and hopefully I'll be able to help them to another successful year in 2020. 

"Right now, I am 100 per cent focused on the series against England and then my focus will turn to my next chapter."

Philander was outstanding in England's first innings of the ongoing opening Test of the four-match series, taking 4-16 from 14.2 overs as the tourists were dismissed for only 181.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 05:00 AM
AUS 467/10 & 137/4 (45.0 ov)
NZ 148/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead New Zealand by 456 runs with 6 wickets remaining
AUS VS NZ live score
1st Test | 01:30 PM
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 121/1 (41.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: England need 255 runs to win
RSA VS ENG live score
| Today
SOU 119/10 (29.5 ov)
INU 120/2 (16.2 ov)
India Under 19s won by 8 wickets
SOU VS INU live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Ireland in West Indies 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
India A Women in Australia 2019
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us