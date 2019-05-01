Rain sees RCB & Kohli eliminated from IPL

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the IPL

Rain ended Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of progressing to the IPL play-offs as their contest with Rajasthan Royals ended in no result.

Inclement weather had led the match to be shortened to a five-over contest.

However, all 10 overs could not be completed before the rain returned again to put paid to RCB's challenge. They remain bottom on nine points, three adrift of fourth with a game to go. Rajasthan are fifth on 11 points and still in the hunt for now.

There was at least time for Shreyas Gopal to produce a superb performance as the spinner claimed a hat-trick to help restrict RCB to 62-7.

An ecstatic Shreyas Gopal after picking up a hat-trick at his home turf pic.twitter.com/UG1hufYFiQ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2019

RCB captain Virat Kohli (25) and AB de Villiers (10) made a flying start as the former cleared the rope three times and the South African struck a pair of fours.

The skipper, who had hit Gopal for 12 runs off the first three deliveries of the second over, then watched the bowler produce a spectacular response.

A Kohli attempt to lift over long on saw him hole out to Liam Livingstone and De Villiers sliced to Riyan Parag before Marcus Stoinis became the hat-trick wicket as he presented Steve Smith with a dolly at mid-off.

RCB never recovered and the wickets continued to tumble amid their increasingly desperate and ultimately futile efforts to turn the tide. Sanju Samson (28) and Livingstone (11 not out) guided the Royals to 41-1 before the heavens opened once more with 10 balls left.