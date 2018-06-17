Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Record score sees England to victory over Australia

England are 2-0 up in their five-match ODI series against Australia after a 38-run win in Cardiff.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 17 Jun 2018, 00:43 IST
451
roy - CROPPED
England's Jason Roy.

Australia's ODI side rounded off a miserable day for the country's sports teams as they fell to a 38-run defeat in their second clash with England.

With the Socceroos having been beaten by France at the World Cup and the Wallabies losing on home soil to Ireland, the nation's cricketers could not lift spirits by levelling up the five-match series.

England achieved their biggest ever one-day total against Australia as they set their visitors a target of 343 in a rain-interrupted meeting in Cardiff.

Jason Roy racked up 120 runs for the hosts, while Jos Buttler, who was captain for the day in the absence of injured skipper Eoin Morgan, managed an unbeaten 91.

Australia successfully overcame England's previous best against them - a 333 in Sydney in February 2011 - but could not better that feat in south Wales on Saturday.

Shaun Marsh led the response with a knock of 131 on the ground he has called home during a stint with Glamorgan this season, yet his departure came as part of a late collapse from 292-6 to 304 all out.

England now hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match series ahead of the third match in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Buttler's men were a consistent threat in the early part of their innings, their first five partnerships yielding at least 50 runs apiece.

Roy and Buttler were the undoubted stars of the show before the former was finally dismissed after facing 108 deliveries - caught behind by Tim Paine, who had required treatment after being struck in the face by the ball earlier in the same over.

Faced with needing to produce a record run chase to salvage victory, Australia set about reeling in their hosts, with Marsh an assured presence in the middle.

But he was eventually bowled by Liam Plunkett (4-53), who took three of the last four wickets to end the Australian challenge with one ball short of three overs left to play.

Having scored the runs that put his side on such a sound footing, it was fitting that Roy was the man on hand to take the catch from Jhye Richardson that signalled the end of the match.

5 Youngest players to score a One Day International hundred
RELATED STORY
5 England cricketers with their highest score on Test debut
RELATED STORY
5 biggest victory margins by runs in Tests
RELATED STORY
5 England losses that shocked the world
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018, 1st ODI: Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
5 oldest players to score a century in Tests
RELATED STORY
3 Masterstrokes from England in their win against Australia
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia, 2018: 3 things Australia must do to...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why England can pip Australia in the ODI Series
RELATED STORY
Indian bowlers in Australia and England: How they have fared
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd ODI | Yesterday
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 304/10 (47.1 ov)
England win by 38 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
Only Test | Thu, 14 Jun
IND 474/10
AFG 109/10 & 103/10
India win by an innings and 262 runs
IND VS AFG live score
2nd Test | 02:00 PM
SL 253/10 & 34/1 (9.0 ov)
WIN 300/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail Windies by 13 runs with 9 wickets remaining
SL VS WIN live score
Semi Final 1 | Today, 10:00 AM
Worcestershire
Kent
WOR VS KNT preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us