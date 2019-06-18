Record six hauls and the second worst ODI bowling figures - Morgan's maximum impact

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 56 // 18 Jun 2019, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England captain Eoin Morgan in action against Bangladesh

Eoin Morgan made history at Old Trafford on Tuesday, striking 17 sixes against Afghanistan to set a new record for the most in an individual ODI innings.

England's captain thumped 148 from 71 balls as the Cricket World Cup hosts racked up 397-6.

We take a look at some of the most notable statistics to have arisen from Morgan's wonderful innings.

MOST SIXES IN AN ODI (INDIVIDUAL)

17 - Eoin Morgan - England v Afghanistan, Old Trafford, June 18, 2019.

16 - Rohit Sharma - India v Australia, Bangalore, Nov 2, 2013; AB de Villiers - South Africa v West Indies, Johannesburg, Jan 18, 2015; Chris Gayle - West Indies v Zimbabwe, Canberra, Feb 24, 2015.

Physically taking the bat out of Eoin Morgan hands might be the only way to stop him today! #ENGvAFG#AfghanAtalan#WeAreEngland pic.twitter.com/pfhg1DT8Hx — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

Advertisement

MOST SIXES IN AN ODI (TEAM)

25 - England v Afghanistan, Old Trafford, June 18, 2019.

24 - England v West Indies, St George's, Feb 27, 2019.

23 - West Indies v England, Bridgetown, Feb 20, 2019.

MOST RUNS CONCEDED IN AN ODI

113 - Mick Lewis, South Africa v Australia, Johannesburg, Mar 12, 2006.

110 - Rashid Khan, England v Afghanistan, Old Trafford, June 18, 2019 (from nine overs); Wahab Riaz, England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge, Aug 30, 2016.

106 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, South Africa v India, Mumbai, Oct 25, 2015; Nuwan Pradeep, India v Sri Lanka, Mohali, Dec 13, 2017.

FASTEST WORLD CUP HUNDREDS

50 balls - Kevin O'Brien - Ireland v England, Bangalore, Mar 2, 2011.

51 balls - Glenn Maxwell - Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney, Mar 8, 2015.

52 balls - AB de Villiers - South Africa v West Indies, Sydney, Feb 27, 2015.

57 balls - Eoin Morgan - England v Afghanistan, Old Trafford, June 18, 2019.

MOST CAREER ODI SIXES

351 - Shahid Afridi

318 - Chris Gayle

270 - Sanath Jayasuriya

225 - MS Dhoni

224 - Rohit Sharma

211 - Eoin Morgan

204 - AB de Villiers

200 - Brendon McCullum

OTHER NOTABLE STATS

- England's score of 397-6 was their highest at a World Cup and the sixth biggest in history. Australia hold the finals record after compiling 417-6 against Afghanistan in 2015.

- England hit 18 sixes in the 2015 World Cup, only one more than Morgan managed on Tuesday.

- Morgan has now managed 22 maximums in the tournament. Australia skipper Aaron Finch (14) is the only other man to have reached double figures.