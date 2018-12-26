×
Richardson and Tye destroy Strikers for Perth's first win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    26 Dec 2018, 17:26 IST
JhyeRichardson - cropped
Jhye Richardson celebrates the wicket of Matthew Short

Jhye Richardson and Andrew Tye destroyed Adelaide Strikers as Perth Scorchers claimed their first Big Bash League victory of the season at Optus Stadium.

Richardson claimed three wickets at the cost of just seven runs from his three overs, while Tye was 2-9 from 14 deliveries as the Scorchers got off the mark on Boxing Day with a comfortable seven-wicket triumph.

After a solid start from Adelaide, Jake Weatherald's departure on 22 following a leading edge off Jason Behrendorff (2-16) sparked an incredible spell that saw the visitors lose seven wickets for just 21 runs.

Richardson's first scalp came in the form of Matthew Short (1), who produced a thick inside edge that sent the ball between his legs and spinning back onto leg stump.

The Strikers' luck did not improve and a horrific mix-up between Alex Carey (11) and Jonathan Wells (2) resulted in the former being run out, though Perth needed three attempts to get the job done.

Cameron Valente (21) and Rashid Khan (21) stopped the rot with a 38-run partnership for the eighth wicket, the latter smashing a pair of sixes, but 88 all out was a score the Scorchers had no trouble surpassing.

 

STRIKERS GET CAREY-LESS

Carey's run out epitomised a dismal innings for Adelaide.

A miscommunication saw Wells get home, but only after Ashton Turner and Nathan Coulter-Nile failed with attempts at a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

However, Carey remained stranded and Turner quickly shifted focus to throw the ball to wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who whipped the bails off to remove the opener.

 

NIMBLE NATHAN COULTER-NILE

The Scorchers produced some exemplary work in the field as they made light work of the Strikers.

The highlight was Coulter-Nile diving low to his right to somehow claim a low drive towards midwicket from Valente with just one hand.

Tye's delivery was hit with venom by Valente, but Coulter-Nile showed great agility and balance to pull off a remarkable catch.

 

TWENTY20 OR TEST?

Although Michael Klinger was run out for just two, Perth never looked overly troubled and completed their chase with 12 balls remaining.

With such a low target set, the Scorchers played in a manner that was more akin to a Boxing Day Test than a Twenty20 match.

Turner made just 24 off 46 deliveries before being bowled by Valente, while Inglis (22 off 21) and William Bosisto (36 off 34) scored at just over a run a ball.

Bosisto got the job done at the end of the 17th over, flicking Valente (1-16) behind square for his third boundary.

Omnisport
NEWS
