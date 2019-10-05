×
Rohit hits another century for India as South Africa run into trouble

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    05 Oct 2019, 18:38 IST
Rohit_Test_cropped
Rohit Sharma, who scored centuries in both innings against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Rohit Sharma scored his second century in the match before Ravindra Jadeja picked up a late wicket on day four to boost India's hopes of victory in the first Test. 

Opener Rohit followed up his 176 in the first innings with 127 on Saturday to help set up a declaration, with the visitors reaching stumps on 11-1 in pursuit of an unlikely victory target of 395. 

The Proteas lost first-innings centurion Dean Elgar for two in fading light, Jadeja getting the late breakthrough with the aid of DRS after his lbw appeal was initially rejected by on-field umpire Richard Illingworth. 

Aiden Markram was unbeaten on three while Theunis de Bruyn was five not out at the close, though the tourists will have to survive a final-day trial by spin if they are to escape Visakhapatnam unscathed. 

Rohit launched seven sixes in his ton, meaning he has now hit the most for his country in all three formats of the game, to take his tally for the match to 13, in the process beating Wasim Akram's record for a single Test. 

The more patient Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 81 during a second-wicket stand of 169 for the hosts, who had been frustrated by South Africa's tail in the morning session before Ravichandran Ashwin claimed the final two wickets in the Proteas' first innings to finish with 7-145. 

Senuran Muthusamy ended up unbeaten on 33 as he combined with Keshav Maharaj (9) and Kagiso Rabada (15) to lift their side's final total to 431, limiting India's advantage to 71 runs. 

Mayank Agarwal (7) was an early casualty for India but they steadily built on their advantage on a pitch providing plenty of assistance to the slow bowlers. 

Rohit became only the second India opener to score centuries in both innings – following in the footsteps in the Sunil Gavaskar – as he moved through the gears, his onslaught eventually ended when he was stumped off Maharaj. 

Promoted up the order following Pujara's departure, Jadeja cleared the boundary three times himself to make 40, while captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were 31 and 27 not out when the former declared at 323-4. 

Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | 09:30 AM
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 11/1 (9.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: South Africa need 384 runs to win
IND VS RSA live score
1st T20I
SL 36/0 (3.3 ov)
PAK
LIVE
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SL VS PAK live score
6th T20I | Yesterday
SA-W 175/3 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 70/10 (17.3 ov)
South Africa Women won by 105 runs
SA-W VS IND-W live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct, 09:30 AM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
