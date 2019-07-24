×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Roy out for five in first England Test innings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    24 Jul 2019, 16:22 IST
JasonRoy - cropped
Test debutant Jason Roy

Jason Roy's first Test innings for England lasted just 11 balls as he went for five against Ireland on Wednesday.

The Surrey star earned a place in the Test side with his performances at the Cricket World Cup and, as in that triumphant tournament, started as an opener at Lord's.

But Roy, featuring alongside county colleague Rory Burns, made an underwhelming start to his international career in the longest format.

The South Africa-born batsman edged Tim Murtagh to Paul Stirling at first slip for the first wicket of the match, reducing England to 8-1 in the third over.

Roy, who will hope to remain in the side for the Ashes series against Australia next month, had already escaped two close shaves prior to his dismissal.

The 29-year-old almost played onto leg stump from Mark Adair and then, from the following delivery, saw a no-ball save him from lbw.

Roy has past experience of a rough start to life on the biggest stage, though, having gone for a first-ball duck on his ODI bow against New Zealand in 2015.

Advertisement
Roy and Stone handed England Test debuts against Ireland
RELATED STORY
Roy to make Test debut against Ireland
RELATED STORY
Gower backs Jason Roy Test call-up: He is a real talent
RELATED STORY
Ashes 2019: Probable squad for England
RELATED STORY
England announce playing 11 for historic one-off test match against Ireland
RELATED STORY
Burns backs Roy to make Test impact
RELATED STORY
When did each Test playing nation get their first ever innings victory?
RELATED STORY
England's Roy ruled out of Australia clash
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen who outscored the opposition in both innings combined in a Test match
RELATED STORY
Ireland tour of England 2019, only Test: Live streaming and telecast details, preview and squads
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test
ENG 85/9 (23.3 ov)
IRE
LIVE
Day 1 | England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IRE live score
GLO 354/10 & 184/10
WOR 293/10 & 73/2 (15.3 ov)
LIVE
Day 4 | Lunch: Worcestershire need 173 runs to won
GLO VS WOR live score
Match 3
INU 134/3 (32.1 ov)
BAU
LIVE
India Under 19s won the toss and elected to bat.
INU VS BAU live score
1st ODI | Fri, 26 Jul, 02:30 PM
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
SL VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us