Roy to get another chance against Australia

England captain Eoin Morgan is relishing the chance to eliminate fierce rivals Australia from the Champions Trophy on Saturday.

by Omnisport News 09 Jun 2017, 18:41 IST

England batsman Jason Roy

Eoin Morgan has suggested England will give Jason Roy another chance at the top of the order when they take on Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy.

The old rivals meet at Edgbaston with the tournament hosts safely into the semi-finals, while Steve Smith's men will need to win to progress.

Roy was superb in India earlier this year, scoring three fifties, but his form has nosedived since the start of the English summer, averaging a paltry 6.71 in seven matches.

However, with England facing something of a free hit on Saturday, it appears Roy will be given the chance to bat himself back into nick again.

Morgan told a news conference: "I think advice always floats around when you're going through a bad stage. It's whether it actually registers or not. Jason speaks to everybody. He understands that everybody goes through bad patches.

"The thing that we emphasize is that we believe his score is around the corner. Let's hope it's tomorrow [Saturday]."

Morgan says the chance to eliminate Australia is one that England will relish as they look to go one better than their run to the final of this competition in 2013.

"I think they're always big games, regardless of what's on the line," he added.

"But from our perspective, if we're looking to win this tournament and go beyond and win the World Cup, we need to be beating the best sides in the world, and Australia at the moment are one of them."