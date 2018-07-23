Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sachin to bat for WR campaign on trespassing, women's safety

23 Jul 2018, 22:21 IST

<p>

Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has become the face of the Western Railway's campaign on checking trespassing, women's safety and cleanliness.

The Western Railway (WR) today made an announcement in this regard. This comes weeks after the Central Railway roped in megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the face of its anti- trespassing campaign.

Trespassing on railway tracks is a major cause of deaths on the Mumbai suburban rail network, considered the lifeline of the metropolis.

The WR said Tendulkar has provided his valuable views and messages for social awareness regarding women safety, trespassing and cleanliness for its passengers.

After becoming the face of the Western Railway, the 45 -year-old Bharat Ratna awardee will sensitise passengers on issues like trespassing, women safety and cleanliness.

In the past, the WR has conducted a series of awareness campaigns by roping in celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Daljit Dosanjh, Zoya Akhtar and John Abraham, among others.

WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said, "In our special awareness campaign, spearheaded by Sachin Tendulkar, various short video/audio recording clips of legendary batsman will be played on screens across the WR for the next few months.

"The video clips will also be telecast on popular TV channels, cinema houses, while the audio clips will be played at suburban stations and trains."

Bhakar said in his message, the Mumbai-based cricketer has shared his cherished memories about local trains and urged passengers to travel safely and use food overbridges and escalators instead of crossing tracks.

"On the menace of trespassing, Tendulkar has given a very thoughtful message 'Tumchya Ghari Koni Vaat Pahat Ahe' (someone at home is waiting for you). He has urged passengers to avoid crossing tracks."

The cricket icon has voiced his concern over the growing number of youngsters resorting to life-threatening stunts in trains, Bhakar said.

Besides, Tendulkar would appeal to people to keep clean not only railway premises but the entire country, he said.

Press Trust of India
NEWS
