Sri Lanka 93-0 after 1st session in 2nd test vs South Africa

Associated Press
NEWS
News
67   //    20 Jul 2018, 12:22 IST
AP Image

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Dimuth Karunaratne gave Sri Lanka a solid start to the second cricket test against South Africa on Friday, both approaching half-centuries at lunch at the Sinhalese Sports Club grounds.

Gunathilaka was 44 not out and Karunaratne unbeaten on 42 to leave Sri Lanka 93 without loss after the home side won the toss and decided to bat first.

South Africa's three-pronged pace attack of Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi was unable to break through for a wicket in the opening session.

The closest South Africa got to a wicket was when it opted to review after a leg before wicket shout off Gunathilaka was turned down by umpire Rod Tucker off Rabada's bowling.

South Africa was confident that the Rabada yorker had trapped Gunathilaka LBW, but television replays showed that the batsman had got a thin bottom edge on the delivery.

Sri Lanka made one change from the side that won the first test in Galle by 278 runs, bringing in off-spinner Akila Dananjaya in place of left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

South Africa made two changes, dropping Vernon Philander and Tabraiz Shamzi and replacing them with Lungi Ngidi and Theunis de Bruyn.

Sri Lanka has not won a test series against South Africa since 2006.

