Taylor passes Crowe as New Zealand close in on victory

Ross Taylor moved past Martin Crowe for the second most Test centuries for New Zealand as the Black Caps dominated Bangladesh in Wellington.

Taylor (200) brought up his 18th Test ton at Basin Reserve on Monday, with only Kane Williamson – who has 20 – having made more for New Zealand.

It came on a fourth day when the hosts completely dominated Bangladesh in the second Test to close in on a series win.

Henry Nicholls (107) also made a century as the Black Caps reached 432-6 before declaring with a 221-run first-innings lead.

Just 97 balls to reach a special Test century as he goes past Martin Crowe into 2nd on the NZ all-time list #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/DMQCuX5v1i — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 10, 2019

And they quickly made inroads, reducing Bangladesh to 80-3 at stumps, the tourists still trailing by 141 runs and facing defeat in a Test in which the first two days were washed out.

There was a concern for New Zealand as Williamson battled a shoulder injury, with the captain to undergo a scan on Tuesday.

Injury update: Kane Williamson will not return to the field today as he rests his left shoulder ahead of further investigation (MRI scan) tomorrow morning. Tim Southee is the on-field captain. — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 11, 2019

It was Williamson and Taylor who resumed for the Black Caps from something of a tricky position at 38-2.

Bangladesh could have made the perfect start to the day, only for Mahmudullah and Shadman Islam to put down Taylor on 20 off Abu Jayed (3-94).

That would prove costly, despite Williamson departing for 74, as Taylor brought up a century off just 97 balls with a six off Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh had no answers to Taylor or Nicholls, who brought up his fifth Test century before his partner got to 200.

New Zealand scored at over five runs per over during their innings, which was declared in the 85th over.

Trent Boult (2-34) and Matt Henry (1-17) ensured the decision was the right one, striking three times before stumps.

Boult clean bowled Tamim Iqbal (4) and then had Mominul Haque (10) edging to Tim Southee at third slip.

Henry removed Shadman (29) with a short ball as New Zealand set themselves up for a victory that looked unlikely after rain cut short the second Test of a three-match series.

Two for Boult and one for Matt Henry in a productive little session pre stumps for the BLACKCAPS! 79/3

One over to go today... #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/XAprXkERiH — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 11, 2019

Mohammad Mithun (25) and Soumya Sarkar (12) will resume for Bangladesh as they try to save the Test.