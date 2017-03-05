Tempers flare as Shaun Marsh's half-century pushes Australia ahead

Australia will take a 48-run lead into day three of the second Test with India after a fiery encounter in Bangalore on Sunday.

by Opta News 05 Mar 2017, 17:02 IST

Steve Smith exchanges words with Ravichandran Ashwin

Tensions flared between captains Virat Kohli and Steve Smith on day two of the second Test in Bangalore as Australia edged themselves into a 48-run lead at stumps.

The two skippers were involved in a heated exchange early into Sunday's play when India felt Matt Renshaw appeared to block Ravichandran Ashwin as Smith nudged himself off the mark.

As India's players expressed their frustration towards the young opener, Smith and umpire Nigel Llong were forced to step in and cool the situation.

India's day got no better as Australia eased past the hosts' paltry first-innings total of 189 by stumps, Renshaw proving a thorn in their side with a diligent 60 before he was deceived by Ravindra Jadeja.

Jadeja (3-49) proved India's main threat with three wickets - including Smith (8) - but the spinner could not prevent Shaun Marsh (66) and Matthew Wade (25 not out) pushing the tourists into a first-innings lead.

Wade and Mitchell Starc (14no) ensured Australia reached the close 237-6 and they will look to build that lead before unleashing day-one hero Nathan Lyon again.

That's stumps! A cracking day of Test cricket with Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh leading the way for Australia #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/kiSlypBJmW — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) March 5, 2017

After Lyon took career-best figures of 8-50 on Saturday, he was able to put his feet up as David Warner and Renshaw continued their reply.

The pair added 12 to their overnight score before Warner (33) was removed by Ashwin (1-75), but Renshaw ploughed on as Australia showed plenty of patience in their pursuit of a 2-0 series lead.

However, the youngster lit the touch paper when India felt he impeded Ashwin as the spinner tried to get across the crease to stop a Smith shot.

Kohli led the protests as he confronted Renshaw, with Smith squaring up to his opposite number in a bid to bring calm to proceedings - the pair involved in a heated exchange before play resumed.

VIDEO: Watch it mate! Ashwin Ravi and Virat Kohli warn Matt Renshaw in the middle… The heat is on as the Indian players surround the youngster after a few chirps and stares Paytm #INDvAUS Posted by Indian Cricket Team on Saturday, 4 March 2017

The chatter continued until Smith was caught behind off Jadeja, but Renshaw proved the anchor to the tourists' day with a watchful half-century.

He left the field frustrated before tea, though, as he was thwarted by a Jadeja delivery, the batsmen coming forward and missing the ball to allow Wriddhiman Saha to complete a stumping.

Peter Handscomb (16) and Mitchell Marsh (0) failed to hang around for long, but Wade was able to provide Shaun Marsh with support as they put on 57 for the sixth wicket - enough to take Australia past India's 189.

After doing all the hard work to set himself, Shaun Marsh failed to turn his fifty into a fifth Test hundred as he played a tired shot to Umesh Yadav (1-57), Karun Nair taking a simple catch at short midwicket.

The hosts were unable to make any further inroads, though, as Wade and Starc - who survived being dropped by Saha on his third ball - reached the close with Australia well set.