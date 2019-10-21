×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

The Hundred draft: Rashid Khan, Andre Russell first picks but Chris Gayle misses out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    21 Oct 2019, 01:18 IST
rashidkhan - Cropped
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan entered the history books as the first player picked in the draft for the inaugural season of The Hundred, while Andre Russell was snapped up but Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga went unsigned.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid, the ICC's top-ranked Twenty20 bowler, was selected in the top-tier £125,000 bracket by the Trent Rockets to join a team that also includes England Test captain Joe Root, Alex Hales and Australia big-hitter D'Arcy Short.

West Indies' electric all-rounder Andre Russell was the second man chosen and is bound for the Southern Brave, where Australia slogger David Warner and England's lightning paceman Jofra Archer are among his team-mates.

"I'm feeling good, I was nervous before, it's the first time being in the draft in this competition," Russell said. 

"I've got a lot to offer, a 100 ball [format] is definitely see ball, hit ball. I don't have to worry about my head [with Archer as a team-mate]. He's a great character. 

"I will try to just bowl faster than him."

Windies legend Gayle and veteran Sri Lanka quick Malinga will not be involved in the tournament, which starts in July next year, after their reserve prices were not met.

Welsh Fire selected world-class Australian quality with the menacing Mitchell Starc and superstar batsman Steve Smith joining England international Jonny Bairstow.

Advertisement

Northern Superchargers coach Darren Lehmann went with Australian familiarity by selecting Aaron Finch and Chris Lynn. 

Lehmann also chose Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a team that already has England's Cricket World Cup hero Ben Stokes.

Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir and Mark Wood link up with Eoin Morgan – who skippered England to World Cup glory – at London Spirit, while classy New Zealand star Kane Williamson and Ravi Bopara are headed to the Birmingham Phoenix.

Manchester Originals landed Imran Tahir for their top-bracket selection, while Sunil Narine offers spin and top-order explosiveness for the Oval Invincibles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test | 09:30 AM
IND 497/9
RSA 9/2 (5.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: South Africa trail India by 488 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS RSA live score
| 04:30 AM
SAU 221/10 & 192/10
QUE 264/10 & 102/5 (28.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Queensland need 48 runs to win
SAU VS QUE live score
| 08:00 AM
VIC 341/10 & 17/1 (7.0 ov)
WAU 519/9
Day 3 | Stumps: Victoria trail Western Australia by 161 runs with 9 wickets remaining
VIC VS WAU live score
| 05:00 AM
TAS 268/10 & 132/9 (59.0 ov)
NSW 364/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Tasmania lead New South Wales by 36 runs with 1 wicket remaining
TAS VS NSW live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us