×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

There should have been a spinner, says Shami

PTI
NEWS
News
99   //    17 Dec 2018, 17:31 IST

By Chetan Narula

Perth, Dec 17 (PTI) Pacer Mohammed Shami Monday said India missed a trick in not playing a full-time spinner on a pitch where Australia tweaker Nathan Lyon has already bagged seven wickets.

Chasing 287, India were reduced to 112 for five at stumps on day four of the second Test at the Optus Stadium.

Australia finished with 243 in their second innings, with Shami taking a career-best haul of 6-56 but the match went away from India for the lack of a balanced bowling attack.

"The team management makes these decisions. We can't do anything about it. We had one spinner who didn't bowl badly. (But) If you ask me, I feel there should have been a spinner, but these things depend on your management," said Shami.

"After such a long time we have an Indian pace attack where all the bowlers are fast and are bowling good lines and lengths. Four years ago we weren't even this experienced. You must have seen the difference in our accuracy from four years ago."

India lead the four-match series 1-0 after their 31-run win in the opening Test at Adelaide.

"It helps a lot to have a good bowler at the other end, who has the same mentality as you and is keeping things tight.

"This keeps the pressure up, and sometimes you don't even realise when the game turns your way. The bowler at the other end is sometimes just as important," he added, heaping praise on the fast-bowling unit.

Talking about his career-best spell, the pacer said, "I always try to bowl a good line and length. Rest is up to your luck, how many wickets you get or not. Your approach has to be good. If you are playing Test cricket, you have to focus on your line and length. You will get the wickets automatically.

Advertisement

"Sometimes when you have a long partnership, you have to wait, especially on a wicket like this where we were beating them again and again. It wasn't as if we were bowling bad balls, but even on bowling good lengths we were not getting wickets. As soon as we got a wicket the momentum changed and we used it."

India have Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant at the crease, and need 175 runs for victory. The visitors were reduced 55 for four at one stage, with Nathan Lyon dismissing Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay in the space of three overs.

Shami said winning or losing isn't important as the team competed well on a tough Perth wicket, which is proving very challenging to batsmen of both sides.

"It is part of the game. Winning and losing happens. We will just look forward.

"You can see first two days the wicket was very good. But third day it was going a little up and down, and there was uneven bounce as well. And the ball is keeping low at times as well.

"But it is like a normal Perth wicket and that's how it has played so far. It is in everybody's minds that on days 3 and 4 there will be some up and down and we are getting to see this so far," he said.

Apart from India's collapse the other talking point of the day was the continuing exchange between skipper Tim Paine and Virat Kohli. Umpire Chris Gaffaney had to separate the two at one point.

"We cannot say much about it. It is part of the game, but nothing too serious. When you play Test cricket it is a long match and you have a long time so a little bit aggression is there and sometimes you react on the moment.

"We don't need to mind these things too much. It is part of the game. If these things don't happen in the match then I think the match won't be interesting either."

"Maybe in that moment, things get heated up but it is not something to be made a big issue out of. According to me, we should leave this here.

The saga continued even when Kohli was dismissed, with Paine sledging Vijay in Kohli's name. Shami said these things shouldn't be taken personally.

"I have said earlier too that this is a part of the game and we don't take it personally. If there is no sledging, you won't enjoy the game and the public won't enjoy the game.

"If there is aggression, the match becomes more interesting. It is part of the game as it should be," he said, of the Paine comment.

"What happens on the outside, what the opposition does, it doesn't affect us. We have to focus on our game and we have to improve our game. Not what step of ours is being watched and what is not," he signed off

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
IPL 2019: One Player From Each Team Who Should Not Have...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: What risk looms around India...
RELATED STORY
IPL auction 2019: Indian players not in current T20I...
RELATED STORY
5 Spinners who have been most successful against India
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ashwin may have saved his Test spot by taking...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ideal XI which Sunrisers Hyderabad should aim...
RELATED STORY
Nathan Lyon's journey from a ground staff to Australia's...
RELATED STORY
3 players from Associate Nations who have been a part of IPL
RELATED STORY
Two times when India played with an all-pace attack in a...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The ideal XI that Delhi Capitals should aim for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 112/5 (41.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 175 runs to win
AUS VS IND live score
1st Test | 10:00 PM
SL 282/10 & 20/3 (12.0 ov)
NZ 578/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 276 runs with 7 wickets remaining
SL VS NZ live score
1st T20I | Today
BAN 129/10 (19.0 ov)
WIN 130/2 (10.5 ov)
Windies win by 8 wickets
BAN VS WIN live score
| Tomorrow, 01:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Perth Scorchers Women
HBH-W VS PRS-W preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us