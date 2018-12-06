Uncapped Hamza named in Proteas Test squad

South Africa celebrate in Gauteng

Zubayr Hamza is in line for his Test debut after being named in the South Africa squad to face Pakistan later this month.

The uncapped 23-year-old has been included in a 13-man Proteas group for the three-Test series which gets under way on December 26 in Centurion.

Duanne Olivier is also in the squad as Lungi Ngidi misses out with a knee injury, while Theunis de Bruyn is fit for selection despite a recent back ailment.

Tladi Bokako will gain experience in a non-playing role.

Cricket South Africa selector Linda Zondi said of Hamza: "His selection is part of our vision for the future as we start to feed new players into the system.

"It is inevitable that some of our senior players will start thinking of retiring in years to come and it is vital that we have a good succession plan in place."

He added: "We will continue to identify young players with the potential to become future Proteas."

South Africa squad for Pakistan Tests: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.