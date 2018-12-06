×
We got it wrong at the end - Starc happy despite India rally

17   //    06 Dec 2018, 18:27 IST
AustraliaStarc - cropped
Australia celebrate Mitchell Starc's first wicket

Mitchell Starc was delighted with Australia's bowling on the whole on the opening day against India but acknowledged a poor finish let the tourists back into the first Test.

India were 86-5 just after lunch as the hosts took complete control, before Cheteshwar Pujara's 123 ensured his side ended the day on a respectable 250-9.

Despite the disappointing end to a day that included spectacular dismissals as Usman Khawaja caught Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins ran out Pujara with a direct hit, Starc was keen to focus on the positives.

The bowler took 2-63 and felt that Australia's preparation paid dividends early in the day.

"I think we've planned and prepared really well for this week and had a lot of vision to look at [in terms of] how India have played in the past," Starc said.

"They did go quite hard but we bowled exceptionally well for the first four hours, especially when the ball got soft and stopped moving around. The scoreboard never got away from us.

"I thought we bowled really well for four hours, probably pretty well for another hour and probably got it a bit wrong at the end there.

"Pujara batted a lot of time, he's someone who likes to absorb pressure and bat a long time, and credit to him he scored a fantastic hundred today.

"But I think if you asked us at the start of the day if we'd take losing the toss and [India] being 250-9 at stumps, we'd bite your arm off."

We'll take 250-9 but got a bit wrong in end: Mitchell Starc
