Weatherald and Rashid help Strikers sink Scorchers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Jake Weatherald in action

Jake Weatherald's electric 83 and a swift half-century from Alex Carey set the Adelaide Strikers on their way before Rashid Khan played a crucial role in an entertaining 15-run victory over the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

The Strikers made an impressive 198-4 from 18 overs after a rain delay led to a slightly shortened match, with Weatherald putting on 86 for the second wicket with Matt Short (34).

Carey whacked 55 off just 24 balls as the Strikers posted an imposing total at Adelaide Oval in the annual Indigenous celebration match on Monday.

The Scorchers made a flying start in reply, with Josh Inglis (50) and Liam Livingstone (69) putting on 124 for the first wicket.

But the brilliant Rashid (3-40) stopped the Scorchers in their tracks, dismissing both openers and quickly removing Ashton Turner (4) as the runs dried up for the visitors, who were 183-7 after their 18 overs.

The Strikers are consequently up and running for the campaign, while the Scorchers have lost two of their three matches.

Rashid Khan leads the comeback with the ball and the Strikers complete an impressive win in an epic at Adelaide Oval! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/5MP9r8DK7o — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2019



WEATHER GRIM, WEATHERALD BRILLIANT

A rain shower early in the Strikers' innings caused a slight delay but it did little to dampen the spirits of Weatherald.

Advertisement

The opener cracked three sixes and 10 fours from 47 deliveries before being brilliantly run out by Jhye Richardson.

He may have fallen short of what would have been a deserved century but Carey dished out more punishment, adding a brisk 55 - including eight fours and a couple of sixes.

LIVINGSTONE, INGLIS MAKE STRIKERS SWEAT

Livingstone earned a maiden BBL fifty off just his 21st delivery with a mammoth strike over deep square leg in the eighth over and followed that up with another wallop for six.

He contributed seven sixes and five fours in a bulldozing knock, while Inglis was also flying with a half-century of his own.

The duo helped the Scorchers reach 124 for no loss, but then spinner Rashid had his say.

RASHID ROCKS SCORCHERS REPLY

It was not Rashid's best delivery by any means but Livingstone paid the price for an ill-advised front-front slog that resulted only in holing out to Phil Salt in the deep.

From the very next ball, the brilliant Rashid saw the back of Inglis to completely alter the momentum of the game.

Turner fared little better, edging behind off Rashid in the 11th over. From there, only three players added double-digit scores with Wes Agar (2-36) playing his part.