×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Windies make unwanted history as England complete T20 whitewash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
283   //    11 Mar 2019, 03:54 IST
Willey-Cropped
David Willey celebrates a wicket against West Indies

West Indies became the first team to be bowled out for fewer than 75 in successive Twenty20 internationals as they were hammered by England, who completed a 3-0 series whitewash.

The Windies had been dismissed for just 45 in their run chase in a 137-run defeat in the second match in which England clinched the series, and they fared little better in Basseterre on Sunday.

Having elected to bat, no Windies player managed more than 11 as they were skittled for 71 in just 13 overs, David Willey taking a career-best 4-7 and Mark Wood 3-9 while Chris Jordan produced some outstanding work in the field.

England needed only 10.3 overs to chase down their meagre target, finishing a tour in which they lost the Test series and drew the ODI series with an emphatic eight-wicket victory.

Willey removed Shai Hope with the first ball of the match as the opener chipped to short cover, and it was he who dismantled the top order as John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo all followed in short order.

The largest partnership of the innings produced just 21 runs, and it was ended when Jason Holder slogged Joe Denly to Jordan, who then took a superb diving catch to dismiss the other architect of that stand, Nicholas Pooran, after a slower ball from Wood.

Carlos Brathwaite went for a duck as he and Sheldon Cottrell also fell to Wood. Obed McCoy's 10 came from a six and a four, the number 11 then surviving a stumping before Adil Rashid bowled him with a googly to end the innings.

Alex Hales (20) and Jonny Bairstow (37) were the only casualties from a serene England chase, which captain Eoin Morgan finished off with a six down the ground and a sweep for four.

Topics you might be interested in:
Universe T20 Boss Chris Gayle cements his place as Windies' ODI batting great
RELATED STORY
Factors which could decide the outcome of the Windies-England Test series
RELATED STORY
Windies vs England 2019: Resurgent Windies cause a serious dent in England’s World Cup plans
RELATED STORY
Morgan 'extremely proud' after England embarrass Windies
RELATED STORY
Russell out as Holder captains Windies for T20s
RELATED STORY
Chris Gayle returns to the Windies ODI side to face England
RELATED STORY
A pair of pairs - Ducks all round as Du Plessis and Sarfraz make unwanted history
RELATED STORY
Russell back for Windies, Test rankings released and more - Cricket News Today, 25th February 2019
RELATED STORY
England blow pitiful Windies away for 45 to seal series
RELATED STORY
Mehidy spins Bangladesh to Windies whitewash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test
BAN 211/10 & 55/3 (14.2 ov)
NZ 432/6
LIVE
Day 4 | Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 166 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test
BAN 211/10 & 55/3 (14.2 ov)
NZ 432/6
LIVE
Day 4 | Bangladesh trail New Zealand by 166 runs with 7 wickets remaining
BAN VS NZ live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
WIN 71/10 (13.0 ov)
ENG 72/2 (10.3 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WIN VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us