Zadran and Afghan fifties move Afghanistan closer to victory

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    07 Sep 2019, 18:12 IST
IbrahimZadran - cropped
Afghanistan duo Ibrahim Zadran (L) and Afsar Zazai (R) CREDIT: Twitter (@ACBofficials)

Teenage opener Ibrahim Zadran scored 87 on debut as Afghanistan put themselves in a strong position to win their one-off Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

Replying to a first-innings total of 342 from the tourists, Bangladesh added just 11 to their overnight score and were all out for 205 after just 17 minutes of play on day three when Rashid Khan completed his second five-wicket haul in Tests.

Seventeen-year-old Zadran and Asghar Afghan (50) enhanced Afghanistan's lead with a 108-run stand for the fourth wicket and the tourists were 237-8 and leading by 374 runs when bad light stopped play after a power failure at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Mohammad Nabi (3-56) clipped Taijul Islam's off stump with the third ball of the day and Bangladesh's first innings ended when Nayeem Hasan was unsuccessful with a review after being trapped leg before by Afghanistan skipper Rashid.

Shakib Al Hasan (3-53) got the hosts off to a strong start when Afghanistan batted again, removing Ihsanullah (4) and Rahmat Shah (0) off successive balls in the first over.

Afghanistan were 28-3 when Hashmatullah Shahidi (12) fell to Nayeem. However, Afghan and Zadran steadied the ship, the former registering a half-century for the second time in the match before clipping Taijul (2-68) to Shakib at leg slip.

Bangladesh spilled three chances to remove Zadran and they were made to pay as the youngster racked up six fours and four maximums in a thoroughly impressive display.

Mominul Haque eventually pouched him in the deep off Nayeem (2-61) and Nabi's final Test innings with the bat - he will focus solely on white-ball cricket after this match - saw him add just eight runs.

Rashid scored 24 off 22 deliveries, finding the ropes six times in an enjoyable cameo, while Afsar Zazai (34 not out) and Yamin Ahmadzai (0no) were in the middle when stumps were called with Afghanistan very much on top.

