PUBG Lite hack 2020 - Download Aimbots, Wallhacks and Cheats

From Box ESP to Aim smooth, here you can find all the details about PUBG Lite and PUBG Mobile Lite hacks and cheats.

Hacks can be used for Android, PC or IOS version of the game.

PUBG Lite Hack mode

Let's be honest, who hasn't tried it before? When we played Road Rash as kids to Counter-strike, cheating in video games has been an essential part of the industry since its inception. However, newer game titles such as PUBG Lite and PUBG mobile Lite have made it extremely tough to cheat in these games. With Tencent handing out hardware bans for cheaters, many old school cheaters have preferred not getting their mobile phones or PC's permanently banned from the game.

That being said, its not impossible and definitely not uncommon. Ever since PUBG mobile Lite's inception, cheats and hack Softwares have sprung up. Free versions of these PUBG Lite cheeats often lead to detection, however, recently an entire premium version of this industry has developed to cater to the high demand of undetected cheats.

Last year, China led the way with most number of bans highlighting the plethora of PUBG Lite cheaters present in the country. Cheat developers are constantly attempting to improve their security to avoid detection and give their clients a premium experince to avoid hardware bans. The cheats are also developed in a way that other players spectating the game will not be able to detect it with the naked eye.

The hacks give PUBG Lite and PUBG Mobile Lite players an opportunity to utilise the cheats such as no recoil, no spread, aimbots, aim assist, wallhacks among other types. There are also different hacks which list out the cheat types as a mod menu or interface to tweak the hack variants as per the gamer's liking.

Aimbot

The most powerful tool for a cheater - the aimbot Wallhacks help you see the enemy through walls and other opaque objects

Easily the most powerful of all PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite hacks, aimbots allow gamers to automatically aim and shoot at players in Android and PC. While the aimbots also allow for more kills that translates to more BP and more chicken dinners, there's a high risk of getting banned since the aimbots are very easy to detect.

The idea of the aimbot is to assist the player with shooting precision.Specifc features help the player to hit the enemy's head regardless of where they are aiming on the body. Certain assets such as Aim hotkey help in disabling the mode whenever they feel they are being speculated.

Tencent Games and Bluehole have been actively involved in banning gamers who use cheats and will no hesitate to ban gamers from the PUBG Lite version as well.

Features include

Aimkey

Visibility Checks

Field of View

Aim Smooth

Aim Hotkey

Custom Aim modes (As per your liking)

Stick-to-target

Target switching

Aim lock

No Recoil

Wallhacks

A wallhack basically does what the name suggests. PUBG Lite and PUBG Mobile Lite gamers can see through walls and other solid objects to spot enemies, items, vehicles, air drops, explosives among other items. An although this doesn't guarantee kills, it allows gamers an early advantage when jumping out of a plane.

Gamers using the Wallhack will be able to see where other gamers land, as well as spot the loot weapons early to gain momentum in the battle royale round. A good retention of the original rule is that even when gamers use this wallhack, they will need to manually aim and shoot, keeping the originality of PUBG Lite intact.

Spefic features help in identifying the opponent's health, distance, FOV and player name.

Features include:

3D Box ESP

Head Dot ESP

Health Bar ESP

Player ESP

NPC ESP

Distance ESP

Distance Filtering

ESP Custom Colours

Skeleton ESP

ESP Glow

PUBG LITE MODS and MOD Menus for Mobile

Cheat menus help in modding the features as per the player's likings

Downloading a mod, a modified version of the PUBG Lite or PUBG Mobile LITE app is the best way to use the cheat methods for android gamers. Given that the mobile does not need to be rooted to use the cheats, APK mod downloads can be installed which will feature the hacks.

For iPhone users, a modded appstore will need to be used for downloading the mods.

One important note is that while PUBG Lite mods include aimbots, wallhacks, aim assist etc, they do not include unlimited UC, unlimited BP, free skins. Other exciting inclusions are auto loot, auto reload, auto heal, auto bandage among other options.

PUBG LITE for PC Hacks

PC hacks function completely differently from Mobile

Playing PUBG Lite on PC and not on mobile is an added benefit since there is no need to download a separate mod with every update in the game. Once a working hack, aimbot or wallhack is downloaded, it lasts for quite some time and using the cheats is rather easy.

One method to avoid being banned is to download and use the hack on a different account, since the anti-cheating detection softwares are a lot more developed on the PC. Hence, using private hack solutions when compared to free downloads is a better option before trying out the hacks on PC.

How to Download PUBG PC and PUBG Mobile Lite hacks

After reading the above details, if you're interested in downloading or purchasing hacks to better your game, you can download them here.