Hamilton fastest in first practice for Japanese Grand Prix

Associated Press
NEWS
News
19   //    05 Oct 2018, 10:01 IST
AP Image

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Championship leader Lewis Hamilton clocked the fastest time in the first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix to lead a 1-2 finish for Mercedes.

Hamilton had a time of 1 minute, 28.691 seconds, 0.446 seconds ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas. Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was third.

Ferrari drivers Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top five in the Friday practice.

With five races to go, Hamilton would move a step closer to a winning a fifth world championship with a win in Suzuka.

Hamilton has won five of the last six Formula One races and three of the last four at the Japanese Grand Prix.

After winning the Russian GP last week, Hamilton leads Vettel by 50 points. Even if Vettel wins all five remaining races, he's not guaranteed to beat Hamilton.

Conditions were cloudy at Suzuka with rain forecast for the second practice session later Friday.

Associated Press
NEWS
Hamilton fastest in 2nd practice for Russian Grand Prix
F1 Russian Grand Prix: 5 Predictions for Qualifying
F1 Japanese Grand Prix 2018 - How to watch? Online Live...
F1: Looking ahead to the 2018 Japanese Grand Prix
Typhoon Kong-Rey could skip the Japanese Grand Prix this...
F1, Japanese Grand Prix Top Stats: Ferrari has to break a...
5 Race Predictions for Sochi, the 2018 Russian Grand Prix
Hamilton closing on F1 title at Japanese GP
F1 Japanese: Top 5 races of all time 
Hamilton speedy last lap grabs pole at British Grand Prix
