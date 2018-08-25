Hamilton masters rain to take pole position for Belgian GP

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton again showed he's the best driver in the rain by taking pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Mercedes driver saved his best for the last lap to easily beat Sebastian Vettel's leading time for Ferrari and secure a Formula One record-extending 78th pole.

Vettel was second in another disappointment for Ferrari, which topped all three practice sessions. But like in previous races, the rain seemed to affect Vettel's confidence and boost Hamilton's.

The rain only came down for the third and final part of qualifying, known as Q3, and shook up the field considerably.

Two days after the team came out of administration, the re-named Racing Point Force India took third and fourth with Frenchman Esteban Ocon — a career best — ahead of Sergio Perez.