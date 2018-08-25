Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hamilton masters rain to take pole position for Belgian GP

Associated Press
News
47   //    25 Aug 2018, 19:53 IST
AP Image

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Lewis Hamilton again showed he's the best driver in the rain by taking pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Mercedes driver saved his best for the last lap to easily beat Sebastian Vettel's leading time for Ferrari and secure a Formula One record-extending 78th pole.

Vettel was second in another disappointment for Ferrari, which topped all three practice sessions. But like in previous races, the rain seemed to affect Vettel's confidence and boost Hamilton's.

The rain only came down for the third and final part of qualifying, known as Q3, and shook up the field considerably.

Two days after the team came out of administration, the re-named Racing Point Force India took third and fourth with Frenchman Esteban Ocon — a career best — ahead of Sergio Perez.

Raikkonen and Vettel top practice sessions for Ferrari
Vettel quickest for Ferrari in 2nd practice for Hungarian GP
F1: The King of Spa, Best of Kimi Raikkonen in the...
Ricciardo takes pole position for Monaco GP ahead of Vettel
F1: Best Wins of Sebastian Vettel with Ferrari
F1: Top 5 crashes of Max Verstappen with Vettel,...
Hamilton tops charts on first day of French GP practice
Red Bull's hopes of Monaco pole boosted by strong practice
Vettel puts neck on the line to beat Hamilton in British GP
Ferrari Edge Out Mercedes, but Just
