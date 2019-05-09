×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AFC Champions League Review: First win for Johor, Fellaini on target

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    09 May 2019, 02:10 IST
marouanefellaini-cropped
Shandong Luneng midfielder Marouane Fellaini

Kashima Antlers missed the chance to secure their place in the AFC Champions League last 16 as Johor Darul Ta'Zim clinched a 1-0 victory – the Malaysian side's first ever win in the competition.

Johor dominated the reigning champions and deservedly took the lead after 69 minutes, when Syafiq Ahmad's mazy dribble took him through on goal where he curled the ball beyond Kashima goalkeeper Kwoun Sun-tae from an awkward angle.

The result left Go Oiwa's side in need of a win when they face Shandong Luneng in their final Group E match on May 22 to make sure of their place in the knockout phase.

Johor are bottom of the group with four points and cannot progress.

In Group E's other game, Marouane Fellaini scored the winner as Shandong made certain of their place in the last 16 with a 2-1 comeback victory over Gyeongnam.

Kim Seung-jun gave the Korean side the lead two minutes before half-time, finishing a crisp passing move with an instinctive first-time finish, but Hao Junmin levelled the score 20 minutes into the second half with a curling free-kick from just outside the area.

With three minutes left and a draw looming, Fellaini launched Shandong onto the offensive before arriving in the box to meet Zhang Chi's cross and power a header into the net to ensure his side finish top of the group.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima could yet be caught at the top of Group F but their 1-0 victory over Guangzhou Evergrande was enough to confirm their progression to the round of 16.

Advertisement

It was an unfortunate evening for Guangzhou defender Li Xuepeng, whose glancing touch on Tsukasa Morishima's in-swinging corner sent the ball bouncing over the head of his own goalkeeper Liu Dianzuo and into the net.

In the day's other game, Daegu took a step closer to the knockout stage with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Group F's bottom club Melbourne Victory.

Edgar opened the scoring from the penalty spot after nine minutes and second-half goals from Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Dae-won and Jung Seon-ho left Victory with a solitary point from their five group games while the Korean side are second, three points behind Sanfrecce with one game left.

Advertisement
AFC Champions League Review: Xavi double not enough for Al Sadd
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Holders Kashima Antlers surrender two-goal lead
RELATED STORY
Fellaini leading Chinese charge into Asian Champions League
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League: Daegu and Guangzhou Evergrande win Group F openers
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Al-Hilal, Al-Sadd into last 16
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 reasons why Ajax can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Al Wahda, Al Ittihad book last-16 spots
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Giovinco strike earns 10-man Al-Hilal win
RELATED STORY
AFC Champions League Review: Lee's landmark has Jeonbuk up and running
RELATED STORY
English Premier League 2018/19 season review
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us