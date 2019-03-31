×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

After 6-week exile, Icardi left off Inter's squad

Associated Press
NEWS
News
130   //    31 Mar 2019, 00:06 IST
AP Image

MILAN (AP) — Mauro Icardi has been left off Inter Milan's squad facing Lazio on Sunday following a six-week exile from the club.

Icardi resumed training with Inter over the international break, having seemingly cleared his differences with the club after being stripped of the captaincy amid protracted contract negotiations.

So it was a surprise when Inter coach Luciano Spalletti announced on Saturday he sees Icardi "like a new player as he was out for so long. I still hold that he can't be ready yet to help his teammates so he won't be in the squad tomorrow."

Icardi last played for Inter on Feb. 9 in a 1-0 win at Parma.

The 26-year-old Icardi had said he had a knee injury, although the club has said tests did not reveal any problem.

With Lautaro Martinez out injured, Icardi was expected to start against Lazio.

Associated Press
NEWS
Icardi ends 6-week exile at Inter as he resumes training
RELATED STORY
Icardi left out of Inter squad again
RELATED STORY
Inter general manager Marotta hopeful on Icardi's stand-off
RELATED STORY
Icardi hints at injury after pulling out of Inter squad
RELATED STORY
Icardi omitted from Inter Europa League squad
RELATED STORY
Wanda Nara denies putting Real Madrid off Icardi bid
RELATED STORY
Batistuta: Icardi can show more
RELATED STORY
Icardi still not available, Inter confirm
RELATED STORY
Icardi pulled out of Inter squad - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Martinez wants Icardi resolution
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us