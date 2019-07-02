×
Aguero will start against Brazil – Scaloni

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    02 Jul 2019, 06:12 IST
MessiAguero - Cropped
Argentina stars Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero

Lionel Scaloni confirmed Sergio Aguero would start for Argentina in their Copa America semi-final against Brazil on Tuesday.

Aguero, 31, has started three of Argentina's four games at the tournament, making up a front three including Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez in wins over Qatar and Venezuela.

Amid some doubts over the Manchester City star's place in the starting XI for the blockbuster clash at Estadio Mineirao, Aguero's spot was the only one Scaloni would confirm on Monday.

"What I can confirm is that Aguero is going to be a starter," he told a news conference.

"It always comes out that the doubt is Aguero and he ends up playing."

"The rest is not confirmed, not even Messi," a laughing Scaloni added.

Argentina must turn around a poor record away to Brazil, who are tournament hosts and arguably favourites, if they are to reach the final.

Brazil have never lost a competitive game at home to Argentina, winning eight and drawing two.

Scaloni believes Tite's side, who scraped past Paraguay on penalties in the quarter-finals, are favourites to win the Copa America.

"They are in an important situation. They have been playing together for a long time, the coach has been [in charge] for a long time. That is an advantage for them," he said.

"Brazil are the favourites for the Copa, the rival that everyone wants to beat."

